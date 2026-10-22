The undefeated lightweight says he is prepared to face Dawson in both wrestling and striking as he looks to take another step toward the top of the division.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Aliev said he has been working on all aspects of his game and is prepared to deal with Dawson regardless of where the fight takes place.

Aliev has showcased his grappling throughout his UFC career, winning all four of his Octagon appearances. However, the Tajikistan native believes he has continued to improve and is ready to show a more well-rounded game against Dawson, who is also known for his wrestling.

Nurullo Aliev is ready for whatever Grant Dawson brings to their matchup at UFC 333 . The two lightweights will meet on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, with Aliev looking to extend his undefeated record and continue his rise in the UFC .

"Me and Grant Dawson with ranking top 15," Aliev said. "Grant Dawson is a good fighter. I'm ready. This is MMA. It doesn't matter if it's wrestling, striking. My coach every day is training me wrestling and striking. Dawson wants to wrestle, I'm ready. Dawson wants to go striking, I'm ready. My fights, not every fight is grappling."

The undefeated lightweight also pointed to the training partners at his gym as an important part of his development. Aliev said he regularly trains with skilled grapplers and has faced opponents with strong jiu-jitsu backgrounds, adding that he continues to improve with every fight.

"I'm young. I'm every day hard training," Aliev said. "I'm a mountain guy. My gym has many people that are very good grapplers. My second and third opponents were black belts. Every fight I'm improving. I've been growing."

Nurullo Aliev Targets Top Contenders and UFC title

Aliev enters UFC 333 with a 12-0 professional record, including four wins in the UFC. A victory over Dawson would represent another important step toward his goal of reaching the top of the lightweight division.

The Tajikistan native said his immediate focus is on Saturday's fight, but he already has a plan for what he wants to achieve afterward. Aliev also hinted that he has a surprise prepared if he gets his hand raised.

"My only focus is Grant Dawson," Aliev said. "Inshallah I win, and I have a surprise (callout). My plan is inshallah I win this fight, after this fight top 10, after this fight top five, then title."

Aliev and Dawson will meet on the preliminary card of UFC 333 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The event will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, with the division's belt on the line.