Petr Yan believes his dominant rematch victory may have left a lasting mental impact on Merab Dvalishvili ahead of their UFC 333 showdown.

Now that they are set to meet again in an immediate trilogy fight this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 333, ‘No Mercy’ has reflected on their rematch and believes it broke Dvalishvili mentally ahead of Saturday’s fight.

Yan pulled off the biggest upset by breaking Dvalishvili’s 14-fight win streak at UFC 323. The Russian put on a dominant performance and secured a unanimous decision victory to dethrone ‘The Machine’ from the bantamweight throne.

Last year, Merab Dvalishvili was on the verge of making history by becoming the first champion to defend a title four times in a year. However, Petr Yan played spoiler and shattered his dream.

Petr Yan questions Merab Dvalishvili’s mindset

During UFC 333 media day, Yan was asked whether Dvalishvili's recent comments about being beatable and capable of being knocked out indicated a possible mental breakdown following their previous fight.

Yan believes Dvalishvili may still be dealing with the mental impact of their rematch fight and suggested that the Georgian’s comments could be a mind game designed to make him underestimate the former champion. However, the Russian also pointed to his performance in their rematch as a reason he believes he has the psychological advantage heading into the trilogy.

“I think so. You all heard what he said , like after the second round i realized i was defeated things like that. I don't know maybe he is trying to put me off guard by statement like that. But I won that fight inflicted enough damage on him as long as I can remember i never saw anyone do him like that,” Yan said.

Check out Petr Yan's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili vows to keep fighting against Petr Yan at UFC 333

Dvalishvili’s wrestling-heavy game plan was neutralized by Yan in their rematch. Yan showed incredible takedown defense while landing brutal liver strikes, throughout which the Georgian looked distorted and hurt.

Now, in an interview with UFC on Paramount+, Dvalishvili has made it clear that he has no intention of backing down in their trilogy fight. ‘The Machine’ reflected on the damage he suffered during their second encounter, explaining how Yan’s repeated liver shots became increasingly difficult to withstand.

The Georgian explained that although the body shots took a heavy toll on him, he never considered quitting. Instead, he continued fighting despite the pain, highlighting the toughness that has defined his career. He sent a clear message ahead of Saturday’s fight that Yan will have to completely stop him to secure another victory.

“He didn't just kick me once. I think he punched me a second time, then kicked me again. Once you get hit in the liver, the second shot hurts even more, and the third one is even worse,” Dvalishvili said. “Maybe you can handle the first liver shot, but the second and third are almost impossible to take. But thank God, I stayed in there. I never even considered quitting. I wasn't going to quit until I died. And it's going to be the same thing this time. He has to knock me out cold; otherwise, I'm going to keep fighting.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below: