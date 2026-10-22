Alexander Volkanovski has given his two cents on the Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3 bantamweight title clash, which will serve as the UFC 333 co-main event this weekend.

“I’ve got to go with Petr Yan. Especially after that last performance of his, I mean, it’s going to be hard to see him losing after seeing that fight.”

The current and two-time featherweight titleholder does not see Yan being dethroned at UFC 333 . He recently explained to Red Corner MMA why:

Yan reclaimed the title at UFC 323 last year in a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili. "No Mercy" showcased excellent takedown defense while scoring takedowns of his own and outclassing the Georgian phenom on the feet. This time, he has similar plans to successfully defend his title.

Volkanovski has shown how a fighter, after reclaiming the strap, can perform even better technically in a rematch during the second reign and now perhaps expects Yan to do the same. Hence, he's backing Yan to win this weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski Defends Featherweight Championship at UFC 333

Right after Yan vs. Dvalishvili 3, Alexander Volkanovski will also defend his title this weekend against the undefeated Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333.

The Aussie plans to finish Evloev, after which he’s shown interest in moving up to fight lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje or facing Aljamain Sterling/ Jean Silva.

Petr Yan Doesn’t Want to Beat Alexander Volkanovski and Attain Two-Division Glory

Earlier this month, during a sit-down with the Full Violence crew, Petr Yan, while discussing whether he wants to capture a second UFC strap, opined that although moving up to 145 pounds sounds interesting to him, the featherweight champ is his friend, and he has no intention of piecing up "The Great." Instead, Yan wants to wait until the Aussie retires.

Volkanovski has no plans to retire anytime soon and belives he has 2-3 more fights left in him. However, if things go horribly wrong this weekend against Evloev and "The Great" takes heavy damage, that might compel him to retire, as he has confessed many times in recent interviews.

The Russian fighter also told Full Violence he’s game to fight flyweight titleholder Joshua Van only if the latter moves up to challenge him. But Yan won’t go down to lock horns with "The Fearless." Here's what he said:

"You know, if someone's gonna move up and challenge me, it's maybe a question for them... But personally, moving up sounds interesting too... Yeah, just 145 champ is my friend Alex Volkanovski, so I don't wanna beat him up."

Check out Petr Yan's comments below: