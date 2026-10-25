UFC fighters, including Belal Muhammad and Henry Cejudo, react to Aaron Pico’s stunning first-round TKO victory over Losene Keita at UFC 333.

Pico immediately shot for a takedown as the bell rang and got it, but couldn’t hold Keita down for long. They separated and found themselves in the center of the octagon.

Pico’s statement TKO victory at UFC 333 has received widespread praise from the MMA community, with UFC fighters reacting to the win and sharing their thoughts.

Aaron Pico put on a spectacular performance at UFC 333. He made quick work of Losene Keita, knocking him out at just 1:14 of the first round. The victory left a lasting impression on fans and fighters alike.

The American stunned Keita with a straight right hand that sent ‘Black Panther’ stumbling and down to the canvas. The former Bellator star followed up, landing bunches of strikes, and the referee stepped in to stop the contest at 1:14 of the first round.

With the victory, Pico made a statement in the division and extended his win streak to two, improving his overall professional record to 15-5. UFC fighters quickly took to X to share their reactions to the former Bellator star’s victory.

Tatiana Suarez reacted with a short but enthusiastic message, writing, “Ok Pico #UFC333.”

Belal Muhammad was equally impressed, declaring, “Pico is a problem.” His reaction reflected the threat Pico could pose to the featherweight division.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo praised Pico’s approach to the fight, highlighting how he used his wrestling early before showcasing his power on the feet.

“Amazing game plan from Pico used his wrestling early on and then showed off the power,” Cejudo wrote.

Terrance McKinney also celebrated the finish, writing, “Lfg beautiful was nervous asf for this one.”

Check out the reactions below:

Pico was originally slated to face top-ranked featherweight Arnold Allen at UFC 333, but Allen pulled out of the bout, and the unranked Keita stepped in. In the lead-up to UFC 333, Pico said that facing an unranked opponent did not bother him. He made it clear that he doesn’t care much about rankings, is ready for any challenge, and wants to stay active.

Aaron Pico calls out ‘ranking squatters’ after UFC 333 victory

After UFC 333 victory, Pico criticized fighters who hold onto their rankings without accepting challenging matchups, arguing that inactivity should have consequences.

"All these guys that are sitting on their rankings not wanting to accept fights, backing out of fights, they need to be banned for a year," Pico said. "It's crazy, I call them ranking squatters. They just squat there and they just stay there, that's all they care about."