NEW Aaron Pico Takes Aim at "Ranking Squatters" in Featherweight Division Following UFC 333 Knockout Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Aaron Pico steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins for UFC 319 - Du Plessis vs Chimaev Imago Images

Aaron Pico put on a show at UFC 333 adding another KO to his highlight reel, and immediately after, he called out all the contenders in the division who aren't willing to fight.

Aaron Pico put the 145-pound division on notice Saturday night at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, but he was not done making noise after the referee pulled him off his opponent. Following an explosive first-round knockout victory over former OKTAGON champion Losene Keita, the featherweight contender unleashed a scathing rant targeting ranked fighters who refuse to take risky matchups. Pico made quick work of Keita in their preliminary card clash, using his trademark combination of elite wrestling setups and heavy hands to secure the stoppage in round one. The dominant performance pushed Pico’s professional MMA record to 15-5, keeping his momentum rolling in the UFC. However, during his post-fight media availability, Pico redirected his focus from his victory toward what he views as a major issue stalling the featherweight division's growth. Calling Out "Ranking Squatters" Frustrated by the difficulty of booking top-15 opponents, Pico did not hold back when asked about his next steps in the division.

"All these guys that are sitting on their rankings not wanting to accept fights, backing out of fights, they need to be banned for a year," Pico said. "It's crazy, I call them ranking squatters. They just squat there and they just stay there, that's all they care about." Pico explained that fighters holding onto top positions while turning down matchups hurt hungry contenders trying to make a living and advance their careers. The 30-year-old expressed a desire to stay active, fight regularly, and make money, rather than waiting on sidelined athletes who prioritize protecting their spot over competing inside the Octagon. By pairing a blistering first-round knockout with a passionate post-fight callout, Pico established himself as one of the most compelling forces in the division. Whether UFC matchmakers heed his call to penalize inactive contenders remains to be seen, but Pico's performance in Abu Dhabi made one thing clear: he is ready to tear through anyone willing to step onto the mat with him.