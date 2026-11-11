The former UFC champion was so desperate to see Walker fight that he even searched for a way to watch the event but did not have Paramount+ subscription

Robert Whittaker was particularly keen to see how Walker would get on as a heavyweight now. In his view, the Brazilian has the tools to succeed in the division.

“I like the heavyweight Walker. I’m a fan. I think he goes all the way. The problem is, I’m not subscribed to Paramount Plus. Unfortunately, that card might get me to subscribe to Paramount Plus.”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker likes Johnny Walker , and was happy to see him fight again. He even tried to watch the event before he decided to subscribe to the streaming service.

Robert Whittaker Has High Hopes for Johnny Walker

Walker has always been an exciting fighter. UFC fans like him for his unique fighting style, powerful kicks and ability to knock out his opponents.

The Brazilian looked good coming up from light heavyweight to heavyweight. In October, at UFC 332, he fought Mick Parkin for the first time, knocking him out with a knee in the first round.

That was a nice first step for Walker in his new weight class. The next fight was much tougher as he fought a ranked heavyweight with more experience in that weight class.

Whittaker wondered how Walker would handle that problem. It was tough for him to watch the fight as it was on Paramount+ in the US which he didn't have.

Walker Gets Another Heavyweight Win

Walker's fight against Cortes-Acosta last Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas wasn't going well. After being knocked down early in the fight, he had to fight through the pressure from his opponent.

Cortes-Acosta had strong moments but Walker hung in there and kept waiting for his opportunity.

The third round was the end of the race. Walker landed a hard head kick that hurt Cortes-Acosta. He then landed punches that ended the fight at 2:27.

It was his second consecutive victory since jumping to heavyweight. It also gave him a win over the number six ranked fighter in the division.

Paramount+ Becomes a Talking Point

The UFC changed its US TV deal to Paramount+ in 2026. Now, UFC fans in the country can catch UFC Fight Night and other events through the streaming service without any additional cost.

Paramount+ offers a variety of subscription plans in the U.S. starting at $8.99 per month. This means that the UFC fan with a subscription can watch Fight Night and major events without any extra cost for each. Fans will still have to have a subscription to watch the fights though.

Whittaker’s words confirmed that even highly-rated UFC fighters can struggle to sit through an event, just like the average fan. He wanted to see Walker fight and the Brazilian gave him another reason to follow his story as a heavyweight.