Set to defend his strap for a second time, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on undefeated Russian phenom Movsar Evloev.

Pico holds multiple titles across various martial arts, such as the 2015 Cerro Pelado International Senior Men Freestyle Wrestling 65 kg Champion, the 2009 National Junior Golden Gloves Championship Champ, and the Golden Cup European Pankration Championship.

In the co-main event, bantamweight king Petr Yan seeks to end his rivalry with former title-holder Merab Dvalishvili once and for all in a much-anticipated trilogy fight. Check out some of the most interesting pre-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC 333 down below.

He is 1-1 since arriving in the organization at UFC 319. He is a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Losene Keita

Keita was the first fighter to become a two-division champion in Oktagon MMA history, previously earning that promotion’s 145-lb and 155-lb belts, earning the latter twice. He is also 1-1 since arriving in the UFC this past March

He holds one Performance of the Night award

UFC 333: Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Alexander Volkov

Volkov boasts the most fights out of any other fighter on the main card of UFC 333 with 51. He is a former Bellator Heavyweight Champion

He holds the record for the second most significant strikes landed in UFC heavyweight history at 1250. He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt

Rizvan Kuniev

Kuniev has never been finished as both an amateur and as a professional. He is a former Eagle FC heavyweight champion, having defended that strap twice.

He holds one Fight of the Night award.

UFC 333: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov

Lone'er Kavanagh

Kavanagh's upcoming bout against Ramazan Temirov is the first time in his UFC tenure that he will face off against an opponent that will not hold a height advantage over him. He holds one Fight of the Night and one Performance of the Night award respectively

He is a kickboxing black belt and a purple belt in Brazilian-Jiu Jitsu.

Ramazan Temirov

Temirov's appearance at UFC 333 will be the first time he has fought twice in a calendar year since 2023. Six of his last seven contests have ended by first round knockout. He holds two Performance of the Night awards

UFC 333: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Petr Yan

Yan is a former ACB Bantamweight Champion, having defended that strap once. He is also a two-time undisputed UFC Bantamweight Champion. He holds the record for the most significant strikes landed in UFC bantamweight history at 1,456. He is a Master of Sport in Boxing and MMA.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili is a former UFC Bantamweight Champion, having defended that strap three times in 2025. He holds the record for the most takedowns landed in a UFC title bout, registering 20 against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, as well as the most total takedowns in company history with 119.

He is a black belt in Judo and a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

UFC 333: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski's match against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 marks his seventh time headlining a numbered organizational event. He is a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion with six total title defenses.

He holds the UFC records for the longest average fight time in UFC featherweight history at 18:03, as well as the second most significant strikes landed in UFC Featherweight history with 1,623. He is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Movsar Evloev

Evloev is undefeated in MMA at 20-0 with 13 of those wins coming via decision. He is a former M-1 Global bantamweight champion, having defended that strap twice

He is the first competitor to begin their UFC tenure with ten decision triumphs in a row. He also holds the UFC records for the most takedowns landed in featherweight history with 49 and is tied with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the highest win percentage.

He is a Master of Sport in Greco-Roman Wrestling