Movsar Evloev belives striking is easier than grappling

December 7, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MOVSAR EVLOEV (19-0-0) of Sunzha, Russia defeats ALJAMAIN STERLING (24-5-0) of Uniondale, NY by unanimous decision (29-28,29-28,29-28,) during the UFC 310 event at the T Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA - ZUMAo117 20241207_zsp_o117_115 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Movsar Evloev sharpens his grappling skills before meeting Alexander Volkanovski in the octagon

MMA legend Jose Aldo, during his talk with MMA Fighting, recently stated, “ I'd wait for him to lose for the first time and then cut him because he's a guy who doesn't sell, a guy who puts on boring fights, a guy who doesn't draw attention, who just stays inactive”.

The Russian is looking at a tough fight ahead of him in UFC 333 against Alexander Volkanovski. Despite having a pristine 10-0 record, Evloev has zero finishes in the octagon. That is precisely why there is some tension between the promotion and Evloev, especially after Jose Aldo’s statement.

However, the Russian doesn’t seem to be too bothered about it. Evloev appeared in Adam Zubayrev’s new vlog, where he talks about cutting weight and training. When asked if he likes to train on the ground more or standing up? He answered enthusiastically.

“Honestly, both are interesting. Striking is easier in the sense that you burn fewer calories. There is less pushing and pulling; you just throw punches. But I’m not as good there.”

This statement suits his performance in the cage. He had previously mentioned being more interested in showing the “beauty of wrestling” than brutal finishes. However, the fighter seems to have some good chokes up his sleeve for the next fight.

Movsar Evloev’s coach talks about a secret choke prepared for Alexander Volkanovski

Movsar Evloev will be challenging the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski for the title belt. This much-anticipated bout will take place in the main event of UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

It is needless to say that for Evloev, this fight can have a significant impact on his career. Therefore, his team and he are taking the utmost seriousness in the preparation.

The Russian will definitely be trying out different submissions on his opponent, especially the Kimura. His coach mentioned, “His Kimura is very good. I think he’ll put more emphasis on the Kimura”.

He went on to name a few more submissions that the fighter frequently uses.

“He has three signature techniques; that’s one of them. There’s the arm-triangle, the kimura, and a third choke we’ve worked on the most.” This third choke is what seems to be the hidden deadly weapon. The coach refused to elaborate on it.

“I won’t reveal it. I think he’ll try it. It’s a choke, but I won’t reveal the position.”

This has caused major speculation among fans, who are trying to guess what this position is or if it will work. After all of this, the central question remains the same. That is, whether Movsar Evloev will finally be able to add a finish to this career statistic.