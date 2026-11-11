The Octagon is heading to New York this weekend for the much-anticipated UFC 334.

These are some of the most interesting pre-event facts about the main card fighters of UFC 334.

At Madison Square Garden, heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane attempts to defend his title for the first time when he trades blows with top-notch wrestler and preeminent contender Josh Hokit. Also, the stage is set for an epic co-main event clash, as women’s bantamweight incumbent Kayla Harrison moves to retain her place at the head of the pack when she meets former double champion and Brazilian icon Amanda Nunes.

Hasan is a former Cage Fury Flyweight Champion, having defended that strap three times. He will be the youngest fighter on the UFC 334 main card at 25 years old. He touts a 100 percent finish rate with eight knockouts and one submission. His appearance at UFC 334 is his second promotional fight this year after earning his contract on the Contender Series back in August

Luis Gurule

Gurule formerly competed under various notable organizations like Fury FC and LFA. In 2026, he has gone 1-2 heading into his main card appearance at UFC 334. His overall record in the company stands at 1-4 after making debut back in 2025. He has lost one fight strikes and one by tapout.

UFC 334: Uroš Medić vs. Kevin Holland

Uroš Medić

Medic is one of nine fighters on the UFC roster that hails from Serbia. His last ten wins have come by knockout, with eight of those ending in the first round.

He is coming off of his first company main event at UFC Serbia back in August. He holds the promotional record for the shortest average fight time in UFC welterweight history at 3:33. He has earned four Performance of the Night awards

Kevin Holland

Holland is a former Xtreme Knockout Welterweight and Middleweight champion, having defended the latter once

He holds the UFC record for the most fights in a 12-month span with seven. He also has earned the second-most Performance of the Night awards in UFC history with nine, behind only Charles Oliveira. He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

UFC 334: Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Caio Borralho

Borralho is a former Future Fighting Championships Middleweight Champion. He has lost only one bout since July 2015. He also holds the UFC record for the eighth longest win streak in middleweight history at 7. He has earned one Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night awards

He is a Muay Thai black belt, as well as a Judo brown belt

Yousri Belgaroui

Belgaroui is also a former Glory Kickboxing Middleweight Tournament Champion. He is also a previous Levels Fight League Light Heavyweight Champion.

He has gone 4-0 since returning to the middleweight class in 2024. He is one of only two UFC fighters that hail from the Netherlands, the other being Reinier de Ridder. He is the tallest middleweight competitor in the organization at 6’6

UFC 334: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison

Harrison is a former two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist. She is a previous two-time PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion, as well as the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

She has collected wins over previous champions in Holly Holm and Julianna Peña. She has earned one Performance of the Night award. She has never been finished as a professional fighter

Amanda Nunes

Nunes is a former UFC Women’s Featherweight and Bantamweight Champion, having accrued six overall title defenses across the two straps. She is also a member of the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing

She holds the UFC records for the longest combined promotional title reign ever at 3,940 days and second-most victories in UFC women's history with 16. She is the sixth two-division champion in the company’s history, being the first woman to do so

UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

Ciryl Gane

Gane is a former TKO Major League MMA Heavyweight Champion, having defended that strap once, as well as a previous Académie Française de Muay Thai (+201) national champion. He has earned the interim UFC heavyweight belt twice, along with being the current undisputed heavyweight incumbent. He is the first French fighter to capture both the former and the latter

He holds the UFC heavyweight division records for the second highest significant strike accuracy at 61.7 percent and the fourth highest significant strike defense at 60.9 percent.

He has earned four Performance of the Night awards, in addition to one Fight of the Night bonus

Josh Hokit

Hokit is a former All-American wrestler. He also competed in college football, garnering 1,260 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He is undefeated in professional mixed martial arts at 10-0, with all but one of those wins coming inside the distance

He holds the UFC heavyweight records for the most significant strikes landed in a three-round contest with 177 and the most significant head blows delivered with 164. His appearance at UFC 334 marks his first championship match only 371 days after making his company debut