MMASucka provide you with our UFC 334 preliminary card betting tips and picks ahead of an interesting night in New York City.

The Preliminary card is strong, and we take a look at the betting tips to look out for ahead of the UFC 334 main card.

The co-main event will see the return of the GWOAT, Amanda Nunes, as she looks to turn back the clock, coming back from retirement straight into a title fight. She takes on former teammate turned foe, Kayla Harrison, who herself is competing for the first time since suffering a devastating injury in January.

The UFC returns to the Big Apple as UFC 334 takes place at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title bout between the champion, Ciryl Gane and controversial challenger, Josh Hokit.

UFC 334 Preliminary Card Betting Tips

Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision

UFC 334 marks the final time that Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will make the walk to the octagon. At 43, Thompson is one of the oldest fighters to compete in UFC history, and the fan favourite will have put everything he has left into his final training camp. Although he is 1-5 in his last six, form goes out the window for retirement fights.

Taking on Charles Radtke, the odds would seemingly be in favour of the younger fighter. Radtke is 3-2 in the UFC but has only lost to Carlos Prates and Mike Mallott. He’s won his last two and is riding that momentum into New York.

Thompson will have the entire crowd behind him, and that should carry him over the line after 15 minutes. He hasn’t finished a fight since 2022, which came via retirement and hasn’t finished a fight within a round since 2016.

Chris Duncan via round 2 submission

Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan is going under the radar on the UFC 334 prelims. The Scotsman had his four-fight winning run snapped last time out when he lost to Renato Moicano in his first UFC main event and will be hungry to get back in the win column. He averages 2.92 takedowns per 15 minutes and will look to ground the heavy-hitting Dober as soon as possible.

Dober is a veteran of 45 fights and has plenty of miles on the clock. With that being said, he’s won his last two straight, both via knockout. Dober likes to go to war, and if he gets overzealous in this one, Duncan will change levels and ground the fight.

That is the outcome we’re predicting in this one: Duncan to time Dober and snatch the neck in the second.

Melquizael Costa via finish

Buried on the early prelims, Melquizael Costa has been given a rough run ahead of UFC 334. He’ll be out to prove that he is deserving of a main card slot, despite coming off a loss last time out. The Brazilian had his six-fight winning run snapped last time out when he lost a main event to Arnold Allen; however, before that, he had impressed massively. The Dalmatian has 17 finishes, nine by knockout and eight via submission, proving just how well-rounded he is.

His opponent at UFC 334 will be the experienced Jared Gordon. A UFC veteran for nine years, he’s dropped his last two, both of which have come via finish. He was knocked out by Rafa Garcia before being submitted by Jim Miller at UFC 328.

Costa is the younger, hungrier man and expect him to get it done inside the distance.