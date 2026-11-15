After trading a division-record 383 significant strikes in a five-round thriller at Madison Square Garden, neither Ciryl Gane nor Josh Hokit made it to the post-fight podium.

Yet the biggest shock came after the final horn, when the UFC issued a concerning update revealing that both fighters missed the post-fight press conference.

That pre-fight drama carried into Saturday night’s main event at Madison Square Garden. Ironically, Hokit suffered an eye poke in the opening round before both heavyweights traded heavy leather in a five-round war that became a Fight of the Year contender.

Josh Hokit spent all of UFC 334 fight week trying to get under Ciryl Gane ’s skin. The 29-year-old challenger released a diss track, mocked Gane for using a mental coach, and even wore goggles and protective gear to Thursday’s press conference to troll the champion's history of controversial fouls.

UFC PR Confirms Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit Skipped Post-Fight Media

Gane retained his undisputed heavyweight title via unanimous decision (48–47, 48–47, 48–47). Both fighters took heavy damage in the 25-minute fight, ending up in a local hospital right after the final bell.

MMA reporter Mike Bohn shared the sudden update from UFC PR on X, noting that the promotion has still not released any official details regarding either fighter's specific injuries or condition.

"No post-fight media for Ciryl Gane or Josh Hokit after #UFC334. Both have been transported to a New York hospital, per UFC PR," Bohn wrote.

The hospital trips came after the two heavyweights combined for a division-record 383 significant strikes. Hokit pressed forward from the opening bell. He shot for an early takedown and walked Gane down, but the champion defended the grappling, found his jab, and won Round 1. "The Incredible Hok" answered by working the body and took the next two rounds, even wobbling Gane with a flurry of punches.

That early pace eventually drained Hokit's gas tank, allowing Gane to take over in the fourth and fifth rounds. The champion ripped uppercuts, knees, and heavy body shots in the clinch, leaving Hokit visibly fading before both exhausted men traded swings to close out Round 5. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

With the win, Gane improved to 15–2 and secured his first defense as the undisputed heavyweight champion. Dana White has not dropped any hints about his next challenger yet.

Meanwhile, Hokit lost his undefeated four-fight winning streak in the promotion. Still, pushing the champion to the limit in just his fifth UFC bout keeps him firmly in the title picture. Further updates will likely drop once both fighters return from the hospital healthy.