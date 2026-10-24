NEW Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Hospitalized After Suffering Head Injuries in Fall Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Ric Flair Imago

Ric Flair was hospitalized after a fall in Florida that caused head injuries. His daughter Charlotte has shared an encouraging update on the wrestling legend.

From This Article 1 . Ric Flair Hospitalized Hours After Blood Clot Announcement

Wrestling legend Ric Flair was hospitalized in Florida after taking a tumble that left him with head and facial injuries, sparking worries among fans about the well-being of the 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer. This unfortunate incident took place on Friday in Tampa, just hours after Flair announced that a blood clot in his leg had led him to cancel a planned appearance at a fan convention. Thankfully, his daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, has shared a positive update regarding his recovery. Ric Flair Hospitalized Hours After Blood Clot Announcement TMZ Sports has reported that Flair took a tumble outside a restaurant in Tampa after he left the place. He reportedly suffered cuts to his head and the area around his eye before emergency personnel transported him to a nearby hospital. There were initial mentions of a possible concussion, but that detailed have not been verified yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncrowned (@uncrowned) Earlier that day, Flair shared some tough news: his doctors had put the brakes on his travel plans due to a blood clot in his leg. He expressed his apologies to fans who were looking forward to seeing him at the Washington State Horror Con in Seattle, explaining that the trip was just too much for his health right now. “Blood clots are extremely serious and can be life-threatening,” Flair wrote in his social media statement, adding that he was scheduled to undergo a procedure to address the affected vein. Charlotte Flair Shares Encouraging Update on Her Father Following the hospitalization, Charlotte Flair reassured fans through a post on X, writing, “(ps: he's going to be ok).” She also joked that her father had blamed the fall on The Ultimate Warrior dropping him on his head, referencing their wrestling rivalry. Ric Flair remains one of professional wrestling’s most recognizable figures. Known worldwide as “The Nature Boy,” he built a decades-long career featuring championship success, memorable rivalries and his signature “Woooo!” catchphrase. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee and widely regarded as one of wrestling’s most influential performers. Flair also survived a serious medical crisis in 2017, when an intestinal rupture led to multiple organ complications and an extended hospital stay. While Charlotte’s message offers reassurance, further medical details about Flair’s latest injuries have not been publicly confirmed. Fans continue to hope for his safe recovery.