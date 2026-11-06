Hawaiian action fighter Abijah Kaleo Meheula passes up an emergency short-notice UFC opportunity to stay true to his Japanese MMA calling against unbeaten Kazuki Aimoto at RIZIN 55.

Just two days after turning down the UFC, he received the call he had been waiting for- a featherweight clash with undefeated Japanese prospect Kazuki Aimoto at Rizin 55.

When he was offered a short-notice opportunity to step directly into the UFC , "The Disciple" turned heads by declining the emergency opportunity. His reason was simple: he felt more drawn to Japanese MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation.

When the Octagon calls, most fighters wouldn't miss the opportunity for the world. However, Hawaii's Abijah Kaleo Meheula isn't like most fighters, at least in this case.

Speaking about his choice, Meheula shared his innermost thoughts transparently. "I was kind of interested at first , but I knew I had a destiny to fulfill here... so I thought it'd be better to hold out, and about two days later we got the match for Kazuki Aimoto."

Embracing the Freedom of Japanese Rules

For Meheula, competing in Japan isn't just about another paycheck. This opportunity is a straight-up stylistic paradise that is designed for his knack for finishing fights.

Rizin not only allows soccer kicks but also stomps and grounded knees, curating a fast-paced and chaotic arena where aggressive strikes flourish. Meheula feels his explosive style is better suited in this ring than the Octagon cage.

Rather than jumping the gun into a short-notice UFC fight with a rushed weight cut, he chose to test himself beneath the bright lights of LaLa Arena Tokyo-Bay.

A Dangerous Featherweight Litmus Test

Facing Meheula at Rizin 55 is Kazuki Aimoto, the undefeated contender looking to defend his home turf.

Aimoto brings into the ring a flawless technical streak. However, Meheula has other plans for him. He is ready to obliterate his spotless record with raw Hawaiian aggression. He bet on himself and held out for the destination he desired, helping him create one of the most interesting brawls on the Rizin 55 card.

When the bell rings in Funabashi, "The Disciple" is ready to prove that his hard pass on the UFC was unquestionably the best choice for his career.