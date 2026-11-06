Canadian flyweight phenom Tony Laramie prepares to battle Makoto Shinryu for world title glory in the main event of RIZIN 55 inside Japan's LaLa Arena TOKYO-BAY.

For Canadian flyweight icon Tony Laramie, combat sports was never simply a career path. For him, it was a sanctuary that helped save his life.

As Laramie steps into the main event of Rizin 55 at LaLa Arena Tokyo-Bay in Funabashi, Japan, the 27-year-old Windsor native is just within reach of the world championship glory. Laramie is set to face reigning Rizin Flyweight Champion Makato Shinryu (Takahashi) in a high-stakes title bout. Competing inside Japan's premier ring marks the culmination of a personal journey shaped by family ties, survival, and resilience.

In a recent interview on the promotion's platform, Laramie spoke openly about the profound debt he owes to combat sports. "I owe my life to MMA and RIZIN. Following my brother's steps into this sport gave me direction, purpose, and a way out. Stepping into that ring for a world title is everything I've worked for since day one."