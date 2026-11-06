Tony Laramie Follows Brother's Footsteps to Target RIZIN Flyweight Championship at RIZIN 55
Canadian flyweight phenom Tony Laramie prepares to battle Makoto Shinryu for world title glory in the main event of RIZIN 55 inside Japan's LaLa Arena TOKYO-BAY.
For Canadian flyweight icon Tony Laramie, combat sports was never simply a career path. For him, it was a sanctuary that helped save his life.
As Laramie steps into the main event of Rizin 55 at LaLa Arena Tokyo-Bay in Funabashi, Japan, the 27-year-old Windsor native is just within reach of the world championship glory. Laramie is set to face reigning Rizin Flyweight Champion Makato Shinryu (Takahashi) in a high-stakes title bout. Competing inside Japan's premier ring marks the culmination of a personal journey shaped by family ties, survival, and resilience.
In a recent interview on the promotion's platform, Laramie spoke openly about the profound debt he owes to combat sports. "I owe my life to MMA and RIZIN. Following my brother's steps into this sport gave me direction, purpose, and a way out. Stepping into that ring for a world title is everything I've worked for since day one."
The Brotherly Blueprint and Windsor Roots
Laramie's journey into martial arts was directly shaped by his older brother, former UFC veteran TJ Laramie. Growing up in Windsor, Ontario, Tony watched TJ climb the regional ranks, reaching MMA's biggest stage. This gave the younger brother a blueprint to follow.
As they trained together, Tony emulated his older brother's unrelenting drive, eventually developing his own reputation as a violent finisher. The siblings helped each other refine their skills, turning their family bond into a source of high-level combat success.
With explosive wrestling and a 100 percent takedown defense record, the younger Laramie quickly rose to international prominence.
Decisive Test Against Japanese Royalty
To finally claim Rizin gold, Laramie has to outmaneuver one of the cleverest flyweights in Japan.
Makoto Shinryu enters the title defense with a dangerous 23-5-1 record built on precise grappling transitions, dangerous submission threats, and unrelenting takedown combinations. That said, Laramie enters the scene with considerable momentum, punctuated by dominant wins over Takaki Soya and former champion Yuki Motoya.
Armed with exceptional takedown defense and the power to end fights brilliantly, the Canadian plans on controlling where the fight unfolds. Moreover, he plans on bringing world championship gold back home to Ontario.