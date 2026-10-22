Alexander Volkov appears from among the interviewers to ask Dana White a question about being a UFC Champion

Naturally, fans were looking forward to the pre-fight presser to understand the tension between them. While it definitely revealed some angles about the bout, it was made quite humorous.

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to face Movsar Evloev in the main event. This bout has the potential to have a major impact on the careers of both fighters. On one hand, Volkanovski could very well break the record for featherweight title fights. The other possibility is him bowing to Movsar’s undefeated record.

Volkanovski recently played the character Joe in the live-action “Street Fighter” film. He showed up to the presser dressed as him too. While Evloev was in a “Peaky Blinders” inspired costume.

However, that wasn’t the only hilarious part of the conference. Alexander Volkov appeared amidst the interviewers to ask Volkanovski a question.

He started, “I am just starting out in the UFC, and I only have a few professional fights under my belt." He continued with the joke further while talking to Dana White.

“What should I do to become a UFC Champion?” he asked White.

“How many fights do you have?” White responded.

The former Bellator MMA Heavyweight Champion played it cool. He mentioned his 20 bouts in the UFC and 51 total fights, which he seemed to be confused about at first. Dana White then kept going along, asking him about his age and what he wants.

The situation became even funnier when White stated that Volkanovski was whispering in his ear about who Volkov was. The Australian truly believed that White didn’t recognise Volkov. The main card fighters weren’t the only ones stealing the spotlight.

“This machine is going to be taken apart ” Petr Yan has his mind set about his next fight

Petr Yan has a very specific goal heading towards the Co-main event bout against Merab Dvalishvili.

This trilogy fight is a highly anticipated one, with both fighters having one victory against each other. This time, Yan is making sure his goal in the octagon is known to the fans as well. He took a moment during the UFC 333 press conference to lay out what the game plan is.

“This machine is going to be taken apart, one detail at a time”, he said with conviction. “I will come here, and I will break his nose one more time!”

Yan’s last fight against Dvalishvili, the latter could only complete two takedowns. This is highly contrasting with their first bout, when Dvalishvili scored 11 takedowns against Yan. Yan definitely wants to keep his defences as strong as, if not stronger than, last time.

“You’ll see him try and try; he’ll try to grab my leg, he’ll try whatever he can; nothing is going to work”.

Both fighters seem fierce to have one more win against their familiar rival in their upcoming bout on Saturdau.