Alexander Volkanovski has tried his hand at announcing. Although he’s not as great as Bruce Buffer, he’s done enough to earn a reaction from the legendary UFC announcer himself.

However, this was not the first time the champion has borrowed from Buffer’s playbook. In November 2024, the Aussie made a guest appearance at the same promotion and used Buffer's most famous, "It's Time," call to cheer up the crowd.

Volkanovski had good reason to be in a jolly mood, as just a few weeks earlier at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, he beat Movsar Evloev by second-round TKO to keep his featherweight title.

Earlier this week, Alexander Volkanovski made an appearance as an ambassador at the Australian Supercross Championship Open. During the event, "The Great" surprised the crowd by picking up the microphone and doing his best impression of the legendary Bruce Buffer. He copied his dramatic gestures, pointed at the crowd, and threw in a few fist pumps on the dirt track.

Bruce Buffer Reacts to Alexander Volkanovski’s Impression

Buffer, who has been the voice of the Octagon since 1996, saw the clip of Volkanovski from the event and shared it on X alongside a caption that read:

“I’ll let you get away with that one, Volk 😂 🏁🔥”

"The Great" then replied to the aforementioned post with a lighthearted apology.

“Sorry Mate. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Your the best in the biz! 🙏”

The legend was clearly not upset and replied with a sweet and warm message, praising Volk as one of the best fighters he announced. He wrote:

“All good Champ 🙏 You honor me with your words & I look forward to sharing the Octagon again with you soon & roaring your name to the world as you one of the greatest Octagon Warriors I have ever had the pleasure to both know & announce🗣️🎙️Big Cheers My Friend🥂 👊”

For now, the legendary announcer may have to wait a while before he announces Volkanovski's next fight in the Octagon. The 38-year-old wants to move up to lightweight and fight Justin Gaethje next. However, Gaethje has still not decided whether he will fight again, and he is still recovering from injuries from his last fight against Ilia Topuria.