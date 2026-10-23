The UFC heavyweight doesn't look at winning titles as something that defines his level as a fighter, and he has a unique reason for that.

“I don’t strive for self-definition through the number of subscribers or the UFC belt,” claimed Volkov.

The Russian heavyweight, who fights Rizvan Kuniev this Saturday, recently joined Red Corner MMA for a conversation surrounding his UFC ambitions and the heavyweight title situation. As Volkov remarked, the 265-lbs strap remains central to his career goals, but he can still separate his identity from his accomplishments.

A champion status, especially in MMA's premier promotion, is often regarded as one of the highest accolades a fighter can receive. While Alexander Volkov himself continues to chase a title shot, he doesn't necessarily see eye to eye with that idea.

He further added that his skills as a fighter don't hang on whether he can wear the UFC belt. What matters is how he shows up to the Octagon or any arena outside it.

"It’s really just about being honest with myself and with the audience; that’s all there is to it. Whether I hold a belt or not doesn’t make me a stronger or weaker fighter."

His reasoning is simple: winning a UFC title doesn't automatically make someone invincible. In fact, he believes the UFC roster barely scratches the surface of the talent still waiting to be discovered in the wider MMA world.

"I know plenty of people who don’t fight in the UFC—people who, with just a few months of training to refine their jab and striking, could likely beat many of the fighters there. They could even become UFC champions. "I’ve been told since I was a child that for every strong person, there’s always someone even stronger. That doesn’t define my worth as a fighter."

Beyond this clarity, however, lies a broader story about how fighters are judged in today's MMA landscape.

Why Alexander Volkov's Philosophy Strikes a Chord

As an MMA veteran with over a decade worth of experience inside the UFC, 'Drago's words aren't quite random. Volkov seems to be getting at Josh Hokit, the NFL star-turned-MMA fighter who has blown up in the combat world over the past year.

What adds to the speculation is the Russian's stance on Hokit's stark rise to the division's top within a year of his debut. While the 'Incredible Hok' prepares to challenge Ciryl Gane for the title next month, Volkov believes the American has done little to deserve that, beyond attracting a massive fanbase.

That appears to be at the heart of his frustrations with the UFC. In a previous interview with Helen Yee, Volkov explained feeling trapped with his stalled progress, whereas Hokit essentially got a hall pass.

"They keep giving me young guys looking to climb to the top, and I'm just there to stop them from reaching the top five. But they didn't do this with Josh Hokit. They just let him go straight to a title shot."

Josh Hokit has had only three outings in the UFC. Meanwhile, Volkov has arrived close to a title shot time and again, only for those hopes to go up in smoke. An example may be his controversial split-decision loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 310.

Still, the odds barely rattle the top heavyweight contender, who continues vying for a whirl at the title. Only this time, he can see past the validation.