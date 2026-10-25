Azamat Bekoev (pictured) has been trying to work his way up the UFC middleweight division since his promotional debut last year.

Azamat Bekoev has opened up about a health incident that forced him out of UFC Vegas 123 just days away from the event.

Azamat Bekoev has taken to X and suggested that he recently experienced an anaphylactic reaction, which implies an allergic reaction that could be caused by certain food(s), insect stings, medication, or other triggers.

The Russia-born U.S.-based fighter was booked to face Petroski in a middleweight matchup, which would've been part of the UFC Vegas 123 event at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on October 31.

Health scares such as anaphylaxis/anaphylactic shock are generally considered to be something that needs urgent medical attention. The UFC fighter was able to access medication, and he was apparently taken to a medical facility via an ambulance after he lost consciousness at a CVS healthcare outlet.

Taking to X, Bekoev wrote, "Hello everybody, Unfortunately, I have to pull out of my fight. A couple of days ago, I suffered an anaphylactic reaction. Thankfully, I made it to CVS within a few minutes and was able to get medication, but I ended up passing out inside the store, and they had to call an ambulance."

The middleweight athlete added, "First and foremost, I want to apologize to my opponent Andre Petroski. I've never pulled out of a fight before, and this is not something I take lightly."

He continued, "I also want to apologize to the UFC and everyone who was looking forward to this fight. This is not how I wanted things to go, but my health has to come first. I'll focus on recovering, and I'll be back soon."

Hello everybody, Unfortunately, I have to pull out of my fight. A couple of days ago, I suffered an anaphylactic reaction. Thankfully, I made it to CVS within a few minutes and was able to get medication, but I ended up passing out inside the store, and they had to call an ambulance. First and foremost, I want to apologize to my opponent Andre Petroski.I’ve never pulled out of a fight before, and this is not something I take lightly. I also want to apologize to the UFC and everyone who was looking forward to this fight. This is not how I wanted things to go, but my health has to come first. I’ll focus on recovering, and I’ll be back soon. #ufc — Azamat Bekoev (@AzamatBekoev) October 24, 2026

Azamat Bekoev was eyeing a return to the win column against Andre Petroski at UFC Vegas 123

Azamat Bekoev is currently on a two-fight skid. He last competed in April, suffering a technical submission defeat against Tresean Gore. On the other hand, Andre Petroski is on a three-fight losing streak. The American is coming off a TKO loss against Cody Brundage, whom he faced in May.

It's yet to be officially revealed whether Petroski would still compete at UFC Vegas 123 against another opponent on short notice. Meanwhile, Bekoev's wait to return to his winning ways continues, as he's focusing on his health for now and working toward his imminent return to the Octagon.