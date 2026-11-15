Caio Borralho (right) hopes he never fights another tall fihter like Yousri Belgaroui (right) after his UFC 334 fight

Caio Borralho is hoping he never has to fight another tall fighter again following his UFC 334 matchup against 6-foot-6 Yousri Belgaroui.

Caio Borralho didn't put on a flashy highlight reel at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, yet he walked out of UFC 334 with his hand raised, and one very clear request for the UFC matchmakers.

Facing 6-foot-6 Dutch kickboxer Yousri Belgaroui on the main card, the No. 5-ranked middleweight contender had to give up five inches in height and four inches in reach (79 inches to 75 inches) against a surging striker who entered the night riding three straight UFC knockout wins. Borralho neutralized that towering frame with a suffocating grappling game plan, sweeping all three judges' scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) for a clean unanimous decision victory.

After 15 minutes of constantly closing distance against one of the division's longest fighters, the 33-year-old Brazilian summed up his night with a laugh during his post-fight reaction.