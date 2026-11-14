Caio Borralho will take on Yousri Belgaroui on Saturday night at UFC 334, but immediately after he first booked the fight, he messaged Alex Pereira, here's why.

When Caio Borralho signed on to fight Yousri Belgaroui at UFC 334, the middleweight contender immediately noticed a familiar wrinkle in the matchup. Former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira, a friend and past training partner of Borralho, happens to be one of Belgaroui’s primary teammates and will be working the opposite corner at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Rather than let things get awkward, Borralho went straight to the source. Speaking to MMA Fighting ahead of the New York pay-per-view, the 33-year-old Brazilian explained that he reached out to Pereira the moment the contract was signed to keep their relationship intact.

“I actually sent ‘Poatan’ a message as soon as we booked the fight,” Borralho said. “I got to Brazil and told him, ‘I’m a fan of yours, you know that. We’re friends.’ He had even invited me to train together, and I said, ‘That’ll have to wait a little now that we’re going to be on opposite corners, but I have the utmost respect for you, Glover, and your team. After the fight, everything goes back to normal.’”