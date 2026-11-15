UFC CEO Dana White let a big video game secret slip before it could be officially announced.

Though White did not seem to realize it at first, he was live. He was practicing his lines before he noticed that fans were already watching everything. He said:

This past Saturday, the same night as UFC 334 in New York, Dana White was seemingly recording an announcement video for EA Sports UFC 6. However, instead of recording it, the UFC boss ended up going live on Instagram. The livestream was titled "PRIDE FC Expansion Coming Soon".

The live stream only lasted a few seconds before it was ended. By then, fans had already grabbed the clip and spread it across social media.

EA Sports Confirms Dana White’s Slip

Thereafter, EA Sports UFC had no other option but to make it official. The developers posted the official cover for the Pride FC expansion on X with a message that reads, "PRIDE NEVER DIE.”

As mentioned in the clip, the expansion will be launched on Dec. 11. However, fans will only be able to get the game digitally through the UFC 6 Ultimate Edition or the Ultimate add-on bundle. Furthermore, the full trailer will be revealed on the UFC YouTube channel on Monday at 11 am ET.

So far, EA Sports has not shared which fighters or features will be part of the expansion. UFC 6 was recently released a few months back in June with Alex Pereira and Max Holloway on its covers.

PRIDE FC Is Coming Back for a New Generation of Fans

For the younger-gen fans, the word Pride might not ring a bell. It was a Japanese MMA promotion that drew huge crowds in the late 1990s and 2000s. Instead of an octagon, its fighters competed in a ring. In 2007, UFC's parent company bought Pride, after which many of its biggest stars moved over to UFC.

Gamers have surely seen Pride before. In 2012, THQ added a Pride mode to the UFC Undisputed 3 game. It became one of the most talked about features in the game. After more than 14 years, the old Japanese promotion is being revived in EA Sports UFC 6.

Dana White may have accidentally broken the news, even though it wasn't his intention. But it definitely got people talking. Now fans can't wait for the promotion to reveal the trailer to see what features the game brings.