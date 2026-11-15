Dana White has revealed that the UFC will never book the Barclays Center despite having so many events in New York every year.

The UFC just celebrated 10 years of legal mixed martial arts in New York with Saturday night's UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden, yet one major Big Apple arena remains noticeably absent from the promotion's calendar.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference in Manhattan, UFC CEO Dana White shut down any rumors that the organization might finally return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2027. As it turns out, White is still holding onto a six-year-old grudge stemming from the days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when the venue backed out of hosting the originally scheduled UFC 249 lightweight title clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

"They pulled out on me during COVID," White said. "I said, 'Don’t do this to me, I’ll never come back there if you do this to me.'"