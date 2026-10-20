Dominick Reyes accuses Jon Jones of avoiding dangerous opponents after criticizing his retirement and failed heavyweight showdown with Tom Aspinall.

Reyes faced off against Jones for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 247 in February 2020. While Reyes had some notable moments in the fight, Jones ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision win, keeping his title intact. This result continues to spark heated debates among MMA enthusiasts.

Reyes made the remarks in 2025 on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, taking aim at Jones for repeatedly leaving his fighting future in limbo before announcing his retirement. The discussion has gained fresh relevance following Jones’ recent comments that he is unlikely to fight again, despite remaining in the UFC's drug-testing pool.

Dominick Reyes has never forgotten how his rivalry with Jon Jones ended. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger previously accused Jones of avoiding a rematch after their controversial 2020 encounter, even drawing comparisons between his experience and the abandoned heavyweight bout with Tom Aspinall.

According to Reyes, he dedicated the following year to pushing for a rematch, but Jones decided to relinquish his light heavyweight championship and eventually made the move to heavyweight.



“He just strings everyone along and lies and tells this and says that. He’s not being genuine, man… That’s why everybody's mad about it, he’s just trying to play with all of us," he commented.



"After fight, I lobbied for the rematch for the entire year. He dropped the belt and went to heavyweight. People forget that too — he ran from me.”

Reyes also claimed Jones had described him as too dangerous to fight without sufficient financial compensation. These remarks reflect Reyes’ account of the negotiations, rather than an independently established explanation for Jones’ decision.

Tom Aspinall’s Failed Showdown Brings Back Old Rivalry

Reyes didn't hold back in criticizing Jones for dragging out the negotiations surrounding a potential fight with Aspinall. Jones retired in June 2025 without ever facing the British heavyweight, who was subsequently got bumped from interim champion to undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Aspinall later vacated the title in September due to ongoing complications from an eye injury sustained against Ciryl Gane. Jones later questioned whether he would fight again, saying he left the door open while remaining in the testing pool.

For Reyes, the whole situation hits close to home, reminding him of his own experience with Jones. Whether the former champion eventually returns or stays retired, the long-discussed matchups with Reyes and Aspinall remain unresolved chapters in his career.