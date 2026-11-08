MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko praises Jon Jones, open to Sambo exhibition match against the UFC great

Fedor Emelianenko (left) and Jon Jones (right) are counted among the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Fedor Emelianenko heaped praise on UFC legend Jon Jones and addressed a potential Sambo exhibition clash against "Bones."

Emelianenko happens to be a revered figure in MMA and Sambo as well. The heavyweight icon is a four-time FIAS world Combat Sambo champion as well as a seven-time Russian Combat Sambo titlist.

The combat sports great also suggested that he'd be open to competing against the 39-year-old Jones in an exhibition match in the sport of Sambo.

Fedor Emelianenko's meetings with Jon Jones, potential Sambo exhibition match

During an interview with Red Corner MMA, Fedor Emelianenko recounted his meetings with Jon Jones over the years. The 50-year-old indicated that he once met Jones when the latter visited Moscow, Russia.

He also seemed to recall their highly publicized meeting at the PFL vs. Bellator event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2024. Emelianenko implied that Jones impressed him both as a person and a fighter.

Furthermore, both Emelianenko and Jones are known to be devout Christians. He was asked what he, as a religious man and a coach, thinks about Jones -- a fighter many experts claim is so gifted that he could perform well even without coaching.

Emelianenko responded: "I never worked with Jon Jones, so I can't tell you if he needs coaching or not. But as a fighter, he (Jon Jones) is certainly great; a brilliant one, very good; as a person, too."

"The Last Emperor" added, "I really enjoyed meeting him when he came to Moscow. We also saw each other in Abu Dhabi."

When asked about a possible Sambo exhibition matchup against the American, Emelianenko said, "No question. Of course, we can do it."

Watch Fedor Emelianenko discuss a potential Sambo encounter against Jon Jones below:

Fedor Emelianenko says @JonnyBones is a brilliant fighter and a great person, revealing that he really enjoyed meeting him and would love the opportunity to face him in a Sambo exhibition match. “As a fighter, he’s certainly great. A brilliant one, very good, as a person too. I really enjoyed meeting him,” he told Red Corner MMA. “Exhibition with Jones? No problem. Of course, we can do it,” he added. — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 7, 2026

Fedor Emelianenko is open to Sambo exhibition matches with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones

Fedor Emelianenko also made waves by asserting that he's open to facing fellow Russian combat sports legend Khabib Nurmagomedov in an exhibition match in Sambo. Nurmagomedov has also competed in Sambo in the past.

The 38-year-old Nurmagomedov has largely steered clear of combat sports competition since retiring from MMA in 2020, as he'd promised his mother he wouldn't continue his fighting career without his father by his side.

Khabib's father -- legendary MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov -- passed away in July 2020. The ex-UFC lightweight champion competed just once thereafter, beating Justin Gaethje that October.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones retired from mixed martial arts last year, but he's time and again hinted that the door to a potential MMA comeback isn't fully closed.

As for Emelianenko, he retired from MMA in 2023, but he's returned from retirement before as well. As such, some fans still clamor for the former Pride FC heavyweight champion's return to the sport, whereas others say that he's already secured an extraordinary legacy and doesn't need to compete.