Earlier this week, Georges St-Pierre reacted to Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan's performance at UFC 333. The Canadian had a short message for the two reigning champions, who held on to their belts in Abu Dhabi.

GSP left a comment on an Instagram post celebrating featherweight "GOAT" Alexander Volkanovski and bantamweight champion Petr Yan , who both successfully defended their belts at the Etihad Arena on Saturday.

That one comment picked up about more than two thousand likes. However, plenty of other fighters and fans added their own comment below the post, congratulating the two champions.

St-Pierre had been careful with his words before the main event. Speaking to Covers earlier in the fight week, he called Volkanovski "the full package" but admitted that he did not know if the best version of the 38-year-old was already behind him. He added that if "The Great" showed up at the top of his game, he could get the job done.

Both Volkanovski and Yan delivered impressive performances in Abu Dhabi

Volkanovski answered St-Pierre's age question in the second round of his fight against Movsar Evloev. He finished the previously unbeaten (20-0) challenger with a clean left hand and followed that up with punches for the TKO in the main event. It was the Australian' second title defence of his second reign. The first began with Diego Lopes at UFC 314 and continued with another win in their rematch at UFC 325. The result pushed him past Jose Aldo for the most featherweight title fight wins in UFC history.

The co-main event was just as tense as the main. Petr Yan beat Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision, 48-47, on all three scorecards, taking their trilogy to 2-1. "The Machine" won the first two rounds of the bout, but "No Mercy" took over from round three. He defended all the takedowns and landed sharp jabs and body shots. This was Yan's first title defence since he took the bantamweight gold from Dvalishvili at UFC 323 last December.

What is next for Volkanovski and Yan?

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 333, Volkanovski said he wants a superfight with lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and would retire with that being their last potential fight. However, if that fight does not happen, Jean Silva and Aljamain Sterling are the next featherweight names in play. Sterling will face Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar on Nov. 21. If the fight lands in his favour, his chance for the title shot will become stronger.

Yan, meanwhile, could next face Sean O'Malley or Song Yadong.