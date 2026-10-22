Henry Cejudo will defend his RAF Lightweight Crossover Title against former rival Song Yadong in a highly anticipated freestyle wrestling rematch.

However, Real American Freestyle (RAF) has stepped in to build a second face-off on the wrestling mat. The freestyle wrestling organization recently announced that the two rivals will headline at the NOW Arena near Chicago on Nov. 28.

Both men stated afterward that they wanted a rematch, but the UFC never had the opportunity to make it happen because Cejudo retired immediately following his loss to Payton Talbott at UFC 323.

Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong fought for 15 minutes at UFC Fight Night in Seattle in February 2025 before an accidental eye poke ended the bantamweight main event. Cejudo could not see out of his left eye after the third round, and Song took a technical decision victory with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

Henry Cejudo Defends RAF Lightweight Crossover Title Against Song Yadong

RAF announced on Wednesday that Cejudo will defend the belt against Song in the RAF 15 main event on Nov. 28 at NOW Arena in Chicago, with Fox Nation carrying the card. Cejudo pushed for the booking after Song's win in Shanghai and told MMA Junkie he wanted the title on the line.

The match offers Cejudo a distinct stylistic advantage, despite his mixed history on the freestyle mats. He previously dropped an 11-8 decision to Merab Dvalishvili at RAF Georgia after blowing an 8-0 lead, but later avenged the loss by pinning Dvalishvili in just 36 seconds at RAF 12 to capture the inaugural crown.

This environment provides a highly personal redemption opportunity for the retired UFC veteran. Last month, Cejudo said, "So, Song Yadong, I got a message for you, coward: My eye is permanently damaged forever. Talk is cheap. You say you want to wrestle; you say you want to compete? I am willing to compete against you... Answer the call and sign the damn contract."

While Song apologized in the cage after their accidental foul, this upcoming freestyle match allows both athletes to finally settle their unfinished business without the limitations of MMA rules.

Song Yadong Brings Striking Momentum Into Henry Cejudo's Wrestling Territory

The UFC stats heavily favored Song on the feet. He outlanded Cejudo 84-67 in significant strikes, while Cejudo failed on all three of his takedown attempts. Cejudo never managed to use his Olympic wrestling in that fight, but the RAF rules will actively reward that exact skill set.

Cejudo won gold at the 2008 Olympics and held UFC titles in two divisions. His RAF wrestling record is mixed but recent, recovering from a blown 8-0 lead against Merab Dvalishvili to secure a quick pin in their rematch.

The 28-year-old Song arrives with strong momentum as the UFC's No. 2-ranked bantamweight and carries a professional record of 24-9-1 (1 NC). He defeated former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in May, then knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round as a heavy underdog in August.

Song is a highly skilled striker, but Cejudo gets his rematch in a preferred setting. It will be an interesting rematch to experience for both wrestling and MMA fans.