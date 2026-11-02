Ode Osbourne was pushed to the brink against Cody Durden at UFC Vegas 123, with a first-round choke nearly putting 'The Jamaican' to sleep. Durden used his wrestling to get dangerously close to a submission finish, but Osbourne somehow survived.

Despite feeling the full force of Cody Durden’s submission attempt, Osbourne refused to tap, even if it meant risking serious damage to his back. Osbourne is now set to have his back examined, hoping the damage is not serious, as ‘The Jamaican Sensation’ has already vowed to come back stronger than ever.

The deep twister was painful to watch, yet Ode Osbourne handled it as if it were just another day at the office. However, after the fight, ‘The Jamaican Sensation’ revealed that while he managed to avoid the submission, the move left him in significant pain and drained his stamina for the remainder of the bout.

Now, despite how dire things looked inside the Octagon, Osbourne claims he was never going to tap.

“It was difficult to fight after that first round,” Osbourne said on Instagram. “He put me in a deep, deep, deep twister. Shoutout to Cody Durden. That twister he got me in definitely made it hard for me to fight through the duration of the fight. Because my body, No. 1, was in so much pain, and it took a lot of the wind out of me,” said Osbourne on his Instagram.

“But we gonna come back stronger, better. He definitely didn’t want to strike with me. Which I thought he would want to strike more. But he just wanted to wrestle… I remember thinking to myself, ‘Yo, this twister is deep. But I’m gonna be having to break my back, because I’m not gonna tap.’ Hopefully it’s nothing too drastically wrong with me. But I’m gonna have to get my back checked out,” he further added.

Osbourne survived the opening round, but Durden’s wrestling dominance was far from over. Cody continued to dictate the action in the second round, repeatedly taking Osbourne down and keeping him grounded, leaving ‘The Jamaican Sensation’ with little opportunity to regain his footing and unleash his striking.

After dominating the first two rounds, Durden began to run out of steam in the third, giving Osbourne an opportunity to secure a finish. However, Cody cleverly maintained his distance from ‘The Jamaican Sensation’, avoiding unnecessary exchanges and surviving until the final bell to seal the victory.

The loss in UFC Vegas 123 was the second consecutive defeat for the ‘Jamaican Sensation’, extending his UFC record to eight losses against just five wins. He has promised to bounce back, but whether Dana White will give him another opportunity remains to be seen.