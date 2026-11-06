NEW Israel Adesanya Gets Honest About His Feelings After Severing Ties With Longtime Training Facility

Israel Adesanya discloses his overall condition after he left his former training facility IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Israel Adesanya made it clear that he doesn't regret his decision to part ways with the MMA gym and team he used to work with

From This Article 1 . Israel Adesanya Claims to Be in the 'Best' Condition Following City Kickboxing Departure

Israel Adesanya experienced the crest of his UFC career while training in City Kickboxing before choosing to part ways with the facility and his team in July this year. However, 'The Last Stylebender' is far from regretful about this decision. Instead, Adesanya revealed that the transition had a significantly positive impact on him. Israel Adesanya Claims to Be in the 'Best' Condition Following City Kickboxing Departure Despite his decorated past in the UFC, Adesanya is currently on a four-fight losing streak, with his final victory coming against archrival Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April 2023. His poor form may have contributed to his exit from City Kickboxing in July 2026, although Adesanya never confirmed it publicly. The former middleweight champion just called it a "bittersweet" experience and transitioned to training in Sydney, Australia, with a new team alongside CKB stablemate and reigning UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. With his next fight reportedly scheduled against Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5, Adesanya has already entered training camp. 'The Last Stylebender' also sounded extremely positive about the same in a recent training vlog on his YouTube channel.

Adesanya expressed satisfaction with the way his new team was helping him, saying, "Training camp’s been awesome. This is like a cliché, I guess that everyone says, ‘The best training camp I’ve ever had,’ but I can truly say, with my departure from my old gym, CKB, and now building the team that I have and training specifically for me, this is the best I’ve felt in a very long time. For real." Adesanya never clarified the exact reason behind his departure from CKB, but his remarks shortly after his exit in July clearly hinted that his untoward run was indeed a major factor behind the decision. On July 10, Adesanya shared an Instagram video detailing his CKB exit, where he said, "Insanity is doing the same sh*t and expecting a different result. I think that’s it. I just don’t want to talk about it. It’s something; it suc*s, I want to grieve in peace." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@freestylebender) It seems like four straight losses made Adesanya realise that he needs to alter his game completely to stay relevant, thereby influencing his decision to part ways with CKB. However, it remains to be seen if his transition yields the expected results and brings him back to the winning column.