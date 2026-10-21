“It’s a Big Headache”: Movsar Evloev Explains Why Bringing Family to America Is Difficult
Movsar Evloev has opened up about the challenges of bringing his family to America, describing the process as a major headache despite the benefits of having them close during fight week.
Playing in front of a home crowd is a big edge in any sport. The athlete knows the conditions, feeds off the fans, and gets a lift from every cheer. In combat sports it matters even more, because a hometown fighter puts real pressure on the man standing across from him. Meanwhile, ahead of UFC 333, Movsar Evloev says location doesn't change much for him. He brings his own energy to every fight, and where it happens doesn't make the job any easier. However, he still feels fighting in the USA is really a headache.
Movsar Evloev Says Fighting in America Makes It Hard for His Loved Ones
As per Evloev, fighting in America comes with a problem. In light of the fact that getting his people over means visa trouble and a lot of paperwork, which he calls a big headache. For a fighter who likes having family close, that makes the US a tough place to work. However, given the UFC 333 is happening in the UAE, anyone who wants to be there can make the trip, and Evloev says they will all get to celebrate the moment together afterward.
In his words, “I got my own energy, you know, and for me, honestly, it doesn't matter where to fight, like to make fight easier. But, of course, it's good when, you know, your people is close to you, and your family come, you know, when fight in America is like big headache to bring your people, you know, with visa, with all that stuff. But now, everybody who want, can come, and after the fight, we can celebrate the moment together.”
For those who don’t know, Evloev is currently undefeated and has fought most of the fights in America or Canada, and he has shown his class despite not having the home crowd advantage.
Movsar Evloev Believes Grappling Is Much Harder Than Striking
Evloev finds both striking and grappling interesting. He thinks standing and trading is the less tiring option, since you spend less energy than you do pushing and pulling on someone, and all you really do is throw punches. Even so, he says striking isn't his strongest area.
In his words, “Honestly, both are interesting. Striking is easier in the sense that you burn fewer calories. There is less pushing and pulling; you just throw punches. But I’m not as good there.”
Wrestling is widely seen as one of the toughest sports there is. It takes a huge amount of cardio and a sharp fight IQ to perform at a high level.