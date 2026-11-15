As effective as Ciryl Gane's striking style has proved to be, Johnny Walker believes it is not befitting of a champion.

However, he found his rhythm in the championship rounds. In the fourth, Gane fought effectively off the back foot, using knees and counters to the body. In the final spell, he continued making his opponent miss, circling away from power punches and picking him off with clean strikes. As effective as this approach was, Walker believes it is not befitting of a champion.

While Gane did outstrike Hokit during their fight, 'Bon Gamin' relied on his usual tactics of sticking, moving, and circling away from his opponent. During the early rounds, the Frenchman struggled to implement this game plan to its full extent amid Hokit's relentless pressure.

As the curtains fall on UFC 334, Ciryl Gane remains the undisputed heavyweight champion after securing a unanimous decision win over Josh . However, Johnny Walker, who recently joined the heavyweight ranks, has one major issue with how Gane won the fight.

Johnny Walker Shades Ciryl Gane's UFC 334 Victory

Reacting to the UFC 334 main event on X, Johnny Walker took issue with Gane's approach of fighting on the back foot. Unconvinced by the Frenchman's performance, he wrote:

"How does a champ defend his belt walking backwards 5 rounds? #UFC334 s**t."

Check out Johnny Walker's reaction to Ciryl Gane's UFC 334 win below:

After a long stint at 205 pounds, Walker returned to heavyweight at UFC 332, where he scored a first-round KO victory over Mick Parkin. The Brazilian followed up that performance with another impressive knockout, this time against hard-hitting Waldo Cortes-Acosta, earlier this November in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old currently holds the No. 8 spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Regardless of Walker's feelings, Gane is currently riding a five-fight unbeaten streak and hasn't lost since September 2023. 'Bon Gamin' has also enjoyed a stellar 2026, picking up a high-profile win over Alex Pereira at the UFC White House event, subsequently being elevated to champion status in the following months, and now securing his first title defense against Hokit, one of the promotion's fast-rising names.

Johnny Walker Claims He'd Beat UFC 334 Headliners on One Day's Notice

It is safe to say Johnny Walker's disappointment wasn't limited to Ciryl Gane but also extended to Josh Hokit. As the UFC 334 main event progressed at Madison Square Garden, Walker went on a Twitter spree, throwing shade at both fighters' performances.

He first branded both men trash:

"Both trash. I beat them both at the same time! #UFC334"

He then proclaimed that he could make light work of either one on just one day's notice:

"They look like a Drunk bar fight; give me 1 day's notice. I beat both #334"

Check out Johnny Walker's comments below: