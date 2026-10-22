Harrison is scheduled to defend her championship against former two-division UFC champion Nunes at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

At 36, the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist has already built an impressive résumé across multiple combat sports organizations. Her decision to pursue a fight with Nunes appears to be driven less by the need to prove herself and more by the opportunity to test her abilities against one of the most accomplished women in MMA history.

Harrison is scheduled to defend her championship against former two-division UFC champion Nunes at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While the American has not announced a retirement date, her recent comments suggest that she is approaching the next stage of her career with a different perspective.

Kayla Harrison has achieved almost everything a fighter could ask for, but her upcoming showdown with Amanda Nunes could mark the beginning of the end of her mixed martial arts career. The reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion has acknowledged that she is contemplating retirement, with her long-awaited clash against Nunes potentially providing the ultimate challenge before she walks away.

Why Amanda Nunes Matters So Much

The matchup between Harrison and Nunes has been anticipated since Harrison entered the UFC. Harrison established herself as one of the leading fighters outside the promotion during her time in the Professional Fighters League, winning multiple championships before making her UFC debut.

She immediately made an impression, submitting former UFC champion Holly Holm at UFC 300. Subsequent victories over Ketlen Vieira and Julianna Peña helped establish her as a serious contender before she captured the women's bantamweight championship.

Nunes represents a uniquely significant challenge. The Brazilian retired in 2023 after building a legacy that included championship reigns in two UFC divisions and victories over many of the sport's most accomplished competitors.

A victory over Nunes would strengthen Harrison's own legacy considerably. It would also remove one of the most obvious questions surrounding her career: whether she could defeat the woman widely regarded as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time. That's why the contest carries significance beyond the championship belt.

Harrison Has Already Considered Walking Away

In recent interviews, Harrison acknowledged that she might have retired already if the opportunity to fight Nunes had not materialized. She has also made it clear that she is satisfied with what she has accomplished and does not feel obligated to continue competing indefinitely.

Her comments reflect a different mindset from fighters who remain focused on accumulating victories, extending championship reigns, or pursuing multiple divisions. For Harrison, the motivation is increasingly tied to the quality of the challenge rather than the number of fights remaining on her schedule.

However, retirement is not yet a certainty. Harrison has left the door open to continuing if circumstances provide sufficient motivation, including the possibility of a major financial offer or another meaningful opponent.

Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has emerged as one possible name that could interest her, although no such matchup has been announced.

The Injury Factor

Harrison's future also needs to be considered alongside the serious neck injury that forced her to postpone her originally scheduled fight with Nunes.

She underwent surgery after experiencing symptoms associated with herniated discs, including numbness, nerve pain, and reduced strength in her arm. Recovery involved a lengthy period away from normal training, making her return to championship competition a significant physical and mental undertaking.

Harrison has described moments during rehabilitation when she questioned whether she would fight again. Although she has since returned to training, the experience may have changed how she evaluates the risks and rewards of continuing.

For an athlete who has already achieved Olympic success and championship recognition in MMA, there is little reason to ignore the long-term implications of another demanding training camp or a difficult fight.

What Comes After UFC 334?

The immediate priority remains Nunes. Harrison must first navigate a difficult championship defense before any discussion about her next opponent becomes relevant.

A victory could leave her with few challenges that match the significance of defeating Nunes. A loss, meanwhile, could influence how she evaluates her future, although Harrison has not indicated that the result alone will determine her decision.

UFC 334 could therefore represent a defining moment regardless of the outcome. Harrison has earned the right to decide when her career ends. Whether she continues competing or chooses retirement after facing Nunes, her achievements in judo and MMA will remain central to her legacy.

For now, the champion is preparing for one of the most consequential fights of her career, while leaving open the possibility that it could also be her last.