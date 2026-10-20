Magomed Ankalaev Discusses Emotional Toll of Losing UFC Belt on His Family
Magomed Ankalaev reveals that when he lost his UFC belt, it had a major toll on his family, and that has ignited a fire in him.
Winning a UFC title is the ultimate dream for any mixed martial artist, but losing it often carries a weight that reaches far beyond the Octagon. Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev recently opened up about the heavy emotional toll his title loss took on those closest to him, revealing that watching his belt slip away hurt his family and children just as deeply as it hurt him.
Ankalaev reached the mountain top when he defeated Alex Pereira to claim the 205-pound crown, adding to an elite career that boasts a 13-2-1 record inside the UFC. However, his reign was short-lived. In their high-stakes rematch, Pereira caught Ankalaev with a devastating first-round knockout just 80 seconds into the bout to take back the strap.
Driven by Family to Reclaim Gold
While physical injuries heal quickly, seeing the heartbreak in his household proved far more difficult to process. The Dagestani contender admitted that capturing the belt was actually the easy part of his journey compared to the aftermath of losing it in front of his family.
"Honestly, I’m in a position where I don’t care who I fight," Ankalaev said in an interview via a.bostanov. "I need to fight. I need to get that belt back. Before, I wanted the belt, and I got it. But getting it was easier. Losing it was very hard. It was hard not only for my family, but for my children too. My goal is to come back stronger and take back what I lost."
Now holding a 22-2-1 professional record, the 34-year-old light heavyweight remains ranked near the top of the division and is eager to jump back into the cage against anyone who will get him closer to another title shot. Rather than dwelling on the setback, Ankalaev is channeling the disappointment of his family into motivation for his next run.
With his eye firmly fixed on UFC gold once again, Ankalaev isn't just fighting for personal glory anymore. Reclaiming the light heavyweight belt has become a family mission, and he is determined to ensure his children see him back on top.