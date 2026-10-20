Magomed Ankalaev reveals that when he lost his UFC belt, it had a major toll on his family, and that has ignited a fire in him.

Winning a UFC title is the ultimate dream for any mixed martial artist, but losing it often carries a weight that reaches far beyond the Octagon. Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev recently opened up about the heavy emotional toll his title loss took on those closest to him, revealing that watching his belt slip away hurt his family and children just as deeply as it hurt him.

Ankalaev reached the mountain top when he defeated Alex Pereira to claim the 205-pound crown, adding to an elite career that boasts a 13-2-1 record inside the UFC. However, his reign was short-lived. In their high-stakes rematch, Pereira caught Ankalaev with a devastating first-round knockout just 80 seconds into the bout to take back the strap.

Driven by Family to Reclaim Gold

While physical injuries heal quickly, seeing the heartbreak in his household proved far more difficult to process. The Dagestani contender admitted that capturing the belt was actually the easy part of his journey compared to the aftermath of losing it in front of his family.