Is Magomed Ankalaev packing on the pounds? The former light heavyweight champion claims top-five 205-pounders are dodging him, prompting a bold callout to the big boys at heavyweight for January 2027.

In a frustrated post on X, Ankalaev laid out a laundry list of reasons his fellow light heavyweights were not signing on the dotted line.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev is doing just that. Fresh off a fifth-round stoppage victory over Bogdan Guskov , the 34-year-old Dagestani finisher was excited to get back into a high-stakes 205-pound bout. But according to Ankalaev, landing a worthy opponent from the division's top five proved to be nearly impossible.

It's not often that top contenders in your division resort to making excuses. But when they do, sometimes the only move left is to move up and test the heavyweights.

"Looks like nobody in the top five at light heavyweight wants to fight. Everybody's got a reason. Khalil Rountree not ready Reyes just fought and is injured. Costa wants $10 million. So what about heavyweight? Anybody ready to fight? Let's do it in January."

Light Heavyweight Gridlock Drives New Ambitions

It seems that Ankalaev's plans for his next fight have hit a temporary wall.

After losing his light heavyweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 320, Ankalaev bounced back with a victory over Guskov and was looking for another title eliminator.

However, with Khalil Rountree Jr. sidelined, Dominick Reyes still recovering from his latest fight, and Paulo Costa reportedly pricing himself out of the picture, the 205-pound division seems to have come to a standstill.

So, instead of waiting around for contracts and medical clearances, Ankalaev is considering a new playing arena.

Testing the Waters with the Big Boys

A transition to heavyweight is not something completely unheard of for Ankalaev. In fact, he had already hinted at a potential clash with Pereira in the division.

Now, he targets an early return in 2027, possibly lined up for UFC 336. With his strong wrestling base, surgical counter-striking, and hard-to-break defense, he could be a dangerous addition to the heavyweight division. Whether UFC matchmakers are ready to consider his heavyweight invitation or he manages to pair with a top light heavyweight contender instead is still unknown.

Either way, one thing is for sure- Ankalaev refuses to simply sit idle.