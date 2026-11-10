This past Saturday, Johnny Walker knocked out Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the third round at UFC Vegas 124.

"I believe the cutting weight, the dehydration was taking a little bit off my power, you know, and that was it."

Speaking to Ariel Helwani during an interview on Monday, Johnny Walker revealed that he moved up to heavyweight because the difficult weight cuts were affecting his health. Although the 34-year-old enjoyed his time at light heavyweight, he believed that dehydration was affecting his performances. He said:

This was his second win since moving up to heavyweight. Following the victory, the Brazilian has opened up about what made him decide to leave the UFC's 205-pound division.

However, when Helwani asked whether someone from his team had suggested the move, Walker admitted that the decision was made by him, as only he knew what his body was going through before every fight.

"All of my light heavyweight fights, I get a little bit dizzy when cutting weight. I feel like low energy, you know, like I almost faint," Walker said.

The Brazilian then questioned the extreme weight cutting in MMA. He then suggested that fighters should compete closer to their walk-around weight rather than putting their bodies through severe dehydration just days before entering the Octagon.

Since moving up, Walker has been enjoying life as a heavyweight, as now he can eat more, recover better between training sessions, and deal with fewer injuries.

However, the former light heavyweight contender doesn't regret staying in the division, as those years helped him gain experience, making him a better fighter.

What's Next for Johnny Walker at Heavyweight?

Walker made his heavyweight debut at UFC 332 in October by knocking out Mick Parkin with a knee in the opening round after suffering a split-decision defeat to Dominick Reyes at UFC 327 in April.

After picking up back-to-back knockout victories, the Brazilian now wants to continue his winning run and eventually challenge for the heavyweight championship.

During the same interview, Walker showed interest in facing Josh Hokit, who is now booked to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 on November 14.

The 34-year-old believes Gane has the advantage in striking, while Hokit is the better wrestler. However, he admitted that his preferred outcome would be for Gane to retain the title so he could face the American next.

"If Ciryl Gane keep winning and Josh Hokit, you lose and I take Josh Hokit next," Walker said.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian has also expressed interest in stepping in as a backup for the upcoming heavyweight title fight if needed at UFC 334.