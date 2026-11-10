Sean O’Malley wants the American heavyweight Josh Hokit to beat Ciryl Gane in their title fight.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sean O’Malley praised Ciryl Gane for his technical skills but said he wants to see Josh Hokit go ‘full menace’ after becoming the heavyweight champion.

The MMA community is talking about it, and former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has joined the bracket.

With just four wins to his name, the former NCAA wrestler and NFL fullback Josh Hokit will fight for the heavyweight title against Frenchman Ciryl Gane this Saturday at UFC 334 inside Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I wanna see Josh Hokit win so bad. I’m a big fan of Ciryl Gane, love his style, love how he can do that at heavyweight, but I wanna see Josh Hokit win. I wanna see him continue this fucking character and be just an absolute menace to the UFC,” O’Malley said.

Hokit’s UFC resume has certainly contributed to his fame, but his on-camera antics have drawn even more attention across the MMA world.

The American star is unapologetic on the mic, even making comments about the First Lady of the United States. Dana White has openly expressed his dislike of Hokit’s antics.

An interview with Hokit at the White House was even edited before being uploaded to YouTube following a controversial comment.

Despite the criticism, Hokit has earned a title shot early in his career, leading many to believe he may be favored by the UFC. However, White has denied those claims.

Dana White on Josh Hokit

Addressing the favoritism rumors during media day, UFC president Dana White said he gave Josh Hokit tough opponents, but the heavyweight kept winning. As a result, the promotion sees him as a deserving title contender.

“Hokit was the fight to make. Hokit has been overlooked the whole time, not only by the fans and media, but me. I didn't like some of the things he said, so I might've thrown some tough guys at him, and he passed every test. So, here he is. Like him or hate him, he's fought his way to the top, and there's no denying that this guy deserves this title shot," White said.

Hokit’s resume speaks for itself. The 28-year-old is 10-0, with four UFC wins, three of them by knockout. He has also earned three bonuses for three of his UFC appearances.

Hokit’s victories include wins over established names in the heavyweight division, such as Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. His record appears to back up White’s assessment.