Nina Drama Gets Emotional After Merab's Loss at UFC 333

Nina Marie Daniele was left heartbroken watching her friend Merab Dvalishvili lose at UFC 333.

The trilogy fight showcased both athletes in their best shape, and again they went to a five-round battle as advertised. This time, Yan put a stamp on their rivalry with his vintage performance and solidified his status as one of the greatest bantamweights in UFC history. Merab started well with his relentless wrestling and dynamic striking, but later Petr completely took over with this calculated striking and almost perfect anti-wrestling.

The first bout took place in March 2023, when Merab dominated The Russian for five rounds to climb up towards his title shot. The rematch told a completely different story last December. Yan developed his game and delivered an outstanding performance to score the decision and the world title from Dvalishvili.

Nina Drama, aka Nina Marie Daniele , was filled with emotion watching her friend Merab Dvalishvili fight at UFC 333 . 'The Machine' fought in the co-headliner of the Abu Dhabi fight card, challenging the UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan . It was a rubber match between two of the best bantamweight fighters out there.

Nina Drama Left in Tears Watching Merab Dvalishvili Lose at UFC 333

During this thrilling bout, MMA creator Nina Drama was streaming her live reaction while sitting outside the octagon. She was joined by the former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The whole back-and-forth fight had Nina showing her full support for the Georgian with her animated reactions. When Bruce Buffer announced the winner, it absolutely broke the beloved MMA personality. Kamaru Usman consoled her and told her, "Don't let the chat make you cry."

Nina Drama and Merab Dvalishvili have made a lot of content together and have been a fan-favorite duo in the MMA community for the last few years. Her tears for him are very understandable considering how important it was for him to win this fight for his legacy.

Merab Dvalishvili Loses Trilogy Against Petr Yan at UFC 333

After this setback, Dvalishvili is on a two-fight losing skid. Prior to last December, he was riding an 14-fight win streak.

Now this cardio phenomenon has fought three fights with the current champ and lost the last two. This puts him little behind in the bantamweight standings. The only chance for him to get another title shot is if Petr drops the belt to someone next year. Either that or put on 2-3 stellar performances over top contenders.

These two have already spent 75 minutes fighting each other. Whether or not a fourth fight between them is booked remains to be seen.