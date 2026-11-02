OKTAGON MMA finalizes OKTAGON 97 in Hannover with four blockbuster bouts featuring a historic battle of brothers.

The highlight of the night? A bantamweight title clash where undefeated contender Max Holzer gets his shot at Igor Severino's belt. The rare event is set to deliver a spectacle unlike any other- two pairs of brothers ready for blood on the same night.

With the OKTAGON 97 fight card almost finalized, four explosive matchups are set for Saturday at the ZAG Arena in Hannover.

OKTAGON MMA is heading to Germany, and fans can expect a wild night as bloodlines collide and family pride takes the spotlight.

Brotherly Battlefield- Severino vs. Badakhshi

As bantamweight champion Igor Severino prepares to defend his crown against Maz Holzer, his brother, Matheus Severino, is geared up to step into the spotlight.

Currently ranked #4 in the flyweight division, Matheus holds belts across three Brazilian promotions, bringing serious credentials into this fight. Now, he is ready to face the fierce ACA veteran Abdul Karim "The Rock" Badakshi. The Severino family is focused on making a clean sweep on German turf.

Hometown Debut: Djabrailov Meets Bortoluzzi

Hannover native Islam Djabrailov is pumped up for his grand debut in OKTAGON in front of a passionate and lively home crowd. After training at Fightschool Hannover, the very same gym as the Holzer brothers, Djabrailov is ready to take on Swiss competitor Kenji Bortoluzzi, a time-tested veteran of KSW.

Striking Phenoms and UFC Veterans Collide

German versus Brazilian, Swedish versus Brazilian, pull in fighters from four countries across two continents. On one side, we have German Top Team's own Kathrin Haberle, an IMMAP European champion and an amateur kickboxing world champion. She is set to take on Brazil's formidable Thais Vasconcelos.

Meanwhile, UFC veteran Josefine "Thunder" Knutsson waits in the wings, set to go head-to-head with Yasmin Guimarães, who earned widespread admiration after pushing through five brutal rounds of an LFA title fight. What's more, she did it all while managing a dislocated arm.

Two Families, One Cage: Hannover Braces for War

As ZAG Arena prepares to host pure combat theatre on Saturday night, family honor, local pride, and championship gold are all at stake. On Saturday, ZAG Arena will find out which family leaves with the gold.