Jan Holzer faces Ján Švagerko in a professional MMA debut showdown at OKTAGON 97, where two prospects look to make an immediate statement.

Furthermore, he is known to be the younger brother of one of OKTAGON's rising stars, Max Holzer. That said, Jan is looking to establish his own unique identity inside the cage.

Holzer steps into his professional career following great momentum as an undefeated amateur. The German prospect currently holds a 2-0 amateur record, which includes a TKO victory over Paul Kulze at OKTAGON 88.

Jan Holzer and Ján Švagerko are all geared up to kick off their professional MMA careers with a statement. The two rising prospects will face off at OKTAGON 97 on Nov. 7 in Hannover, Germany . While both fighters are eager to prove something big, Švagerko’s aggressive finishing record adds an intriguing twist to the matchup.

Now, his upcoming debut gives him the golden chance to do so. Fighting in Hannover, Holzer has a good chance of impressing his home crowd and beginning his professional career with a memorable victory.

But, his opponent isn't looking to make things easy.

Ján Švagerko’s Finishing Instinct Makes Him Dangerous

Švagerko enters the matchup with his own reputation- a knack for ending fights before they reach the final bell. Although the Slovakian fighter holds an amateur record of 5-7, his record only tells us part of the whole tale.

Every one of his five victories came by stoppage. Moreover, four of his opponents tapped out to submissions, and another one suffered a knockout loss.

What's even more mind-blowing is that none of his losses ever went the distance. His fights always seem to end quickly, making him a wild card for any opponent entering the cage.

This very finishing instinct could turn into his biggest asset in this matchup against Holzer. While the German prospect aims to capitalize on his amateur success, Švagerko is armed with immense experience in submission finishes and striking.

While neither has faced a professional loss, just one of them will leave OKTAGON 97 with a win on their professional record. For Holzen, this may be a defining moment to prove his true potential. Meanwhile, Švagerko sees it as an opportunity to transform his finishing reputation into real professional success.

As the two collide, the first professional win will belong to the one who can handle the pressure best.