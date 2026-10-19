For Tomasz Narkun, a late change to the card meant a different kind of assignment in front of the Karlovy Vary crowd.

OKTAGON 95 was initially built around a Czech middleweight matchup, with Patrik Kincl facing Dominik Humburger in the headline bout. Tomasz Narkun and Daniel Škvor were scheduled underneath them, in a light heavyweight contest that suddenly took on far greater importance when the original main event fell apart.

A Weigh-In Dispute Changed OKTAGON 95’s Main Event

Kincl and Humburger’s middleweight bout was pulled after Humburger missed weight at Friday’s official weigh-in. He remained over the limit after a second attempt, and Kincl declined to proceed under changed catchweight terms.

The cancellation left OKTAGON needing a new headliner with less than a day before the event. The promotion elevated Škvor against Narkun, turning the light heavyweight co-main event into the fight that would close the show at Mattoni Arena in Karlovy Vary, Czechia.