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Tomasz Narkun Turns OKTAGON 95’s Late Main-Event Shake-Up Into a First-Round Submission

By Proma Chatterjee

Edited by Drew Zuhosky
8 hours ago2 min read
Tomasz Narkun
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For Tomasz Narkun, a late change to the card meant a different kind of assignment in front of the Karlovy Vary crowd.

OKTAGON 95 was initially built around a Czech middleweight matchup, with Patrik Kincl facing Dominik Humburger in the headline bout. Tomasz Narkun and Daniel Škvor were scheduled underneath them, in a light heavyweight contest that suddenly took on far greater importance when the original main event fell apart.

A Weigh-In Dispute Changed OKTAGON 95’s Main Event

Kincl and Humburger’s middleweight bout was pulled after Humburger missed weight at Friday’s official weigh-in. He remained over the limit after a second attempt, and Kincl declined to proceed under changed catchweight terms.

The cancellation left OKTAGON needing a new headliner with less than a day before the event. The promotion elevated Škvor against Narkun, turning the light heavyweight co-main event into the fight that would close the show at Mattoni Arena in Karlovy Vary, Czechia.

Narkun Took Škvor Into His World and Finished the Fight

Škvor made a lively start and landed several clean shots, according to OKTAGON’s event report. Narkun did not stay in a prolonged striking exchange. He looked to bring the contest to the ground, where his grappling offered a clearer route to control. 

That decision quickly changed the fight. Narkun secured position, worked around Škvor’s defence and locked in a rear-naked choke. Škvor tapped at 2:29 of the opening round, giving Narkun a first-round submission victory in the new main event.

The result also put Narkun back on the winning side in OKTAGON. The 36-year-old former KSW champion had lost his promotional debut to Alexander Poppeck in April, leaving him 1-1 in the organization after the win over Škvor.

 

 

A weigh-in dispute had changed the event’s headline less than a day before fight night. Narkun made the replacement main event count by taking the fight to the ground and ending it before the opening round was over.

ABOUT THE AUTHORProma ChatterjeeStaff Writer

Proma Chatterjee is a combat sports journalist and Staff Writer at MMA Sucka.

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