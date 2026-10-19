Tomasz Narkun Turns OKTAGON 95’s Late Main-Event Shake-Up Into a First-Round Submission
For Tomasz Narkun, a late change to the card meant a different kind of assignment in front of the Karlovy Vary crowd.
OKTAGON 95 was initially built around a Czech middleweight matchup, with Patrik Kincl facing Dominik Humburger in the headline bout. Tomasz Narkun and Daniel Škvor were scheduled underneath them, in a light heavyweight contest that suddenly took on far greater importance when the original main event fell apart.
A Weigh-In Dispute Changed OKTAGON 95’s Main Event
Kincl and Humburger’s middleweight bout was pulled after Humburger missed weight at Friday’s official weigh-in. He remained over the limit after a second attempt, and Kincl declined to proceed under changed catchweight terms.
The cancellation left OKTAGON needing a new headliner with less than a day before the event. The promotion elevated Škvor against Narkun, turning the light heavyweight co-main event into the fight that would close the show at Mattoni Arena in Karlovy Vary, Czechia.
Narkun Took Škvor Into His World and Finished the Fight
Škvor made a lively start and landed several clean shots, according to OKTAGON’s event report. Narkun did not stay in a prolonged striking exchange. He looked to bring the contest to the ground, where his grappling offered a clearer route to control.
That decision quickly changed the fight. Narkun secured position, worked around Škvor’s defence and locked in a rear-naked choke. Škvor tapped at 2:29 of the opening round, giving Narkun a first-round submission victory in the new main event.
The result also put Narkun back on the winning side in OKTAGON. The 36-year-old former KSW champion had lost his promotional debut to Alexander Poppeck in April, leaving him 1-1 in the organization after the win over Škvor.
🦒 ‘Giraffe’ did it! Tomasz Narkun 🇵🇱 submits Daniel Škvor in the very first round #OKTAGON95 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEuwCf | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN https://t.co/ujsxRXJwTq— OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 17, 2026
A weigh-in dispute had changed the event’s headline less than a day before fight night. Narkun made the replacement main event count by taking the fight to the ground and ending it before the opening round was over.