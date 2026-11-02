Karlos Vémola calls out Polish legend Tomasz Narkun for a historic Czech-Polish clash at OKTAGON 100 in Prague.

This call-out isn't simply fueled by sporting prestige. Behind it lies personal drive as well. Former KSW Light Heavyweight Champion Tomasz Narkun made headlines in the OKTAGON cage.

"I want Narkun! If he's got the balls, tell him to sign the contract!" he exclaimed.

Czech MMA groundbreaker Karlos "The Terminator" Vémola is back, and this time, he is thirsty for blood. He has his sights set on a massive target. Soon after his recent fight appearances, Vémola has officially called out Polish legend Tomasz Narkun. Now, he proposes a blockbuster clash for the milestone OKTAGON 100 event inside the iconic O2 Arena in Prague.

However, the fighter he took down happened to be one of Vémola's main training partners. Witnessing the scene was not easy for Vémola, who believes that Narkun had an easy fight. Now, he wants Narkun to test himself against the organization's top star.

For Vémola, facing Narkun, with his international caliber and experience, is a golden opportunity. He gets to fulfil a lifelong dream of colliding with a Polish combat legend right on home soil.

The Biggest Showdown in Europe

A showdown between the legendary Vémola and Narkun isn't just about another fight. This bout represents a cross-border war of legacies.

Both fighters have built a massive name for themselves in the European MMA scene. For Vémola, the matchup represents the ultimate climax of what OKTAGON MMA can produce for a truly memorable event.

"I’ve wanted to fight a big Polish legend my whole life. He’s a big Polish legend, and I’m the King of OKTAGON. It would be the biggest fight you could make in Europe."

O2 Arena Braces for Impact

With OKTAGON 100 just around the corner, the ball is now in Narkun's court. Czech fans are already brimming with barely contained excitement. Everyone is on the edge of their seats to see if the former KSW champion will accept the challenge.

Vémola has laid the bait with his usual confidence, promising to deliver a gruesome welcome to the Polish powerhouse. If Narkun does decide to say yes, Prague is in for an explosive showdown for team pride, regional dominance, and European bragging rights. The stage is ready for a monumental showdown. All that remains is for Narkun to sign on the dotted line.