Prajanchai is returning after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Aliff seized his opportunity to claim interim gold.

Aliff earned his shot at Prajanchai after beating Ramadan “The Scorpion” Ondash by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 38 in December 2025.

ONE announced on Sunday that Prajanchai and Aliff will meet on Dec. 18 at The Inner Circle 43 in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The five-round fight will unify the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Prajanchai returns after working his way back after a long absence, while Aliff seized his chance to claim interim gold. Now, ONE Championship has set the stage for the two to settle the division’s title picture.

Prajanchai suffered an injury in the months after his October 2025 kickboxing title rematch and later underwent surgery, according to ONE’s announcement of the unification bout. While the champion recovered, Aliff kept his own campaign moving. He stopped Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the fifth round of The Inner Circle 23 in July to win the interim belt.

That victory made Aliff the first Malaysian to claim a ONE world title and extended his winning streak to six. ONE lists his record at 63-9.





Wang Junguang Spoils Prajanchai’s Kickboxing Return With Split-Decision Win

Prajanchai’s latest appearance ended differently. On October 16, Wang Junguang returned to ONE after six years away and beat him by split decision in the strawweight kickboxing main event of The Inner Circle 35 at Lumpinee Stadium. The result appears in ONE’s official report and Combat Press’s event results.

Wang put Prajanchai under pressure from the opening exchanges. The Thai champion found openings with body kicks and straight punches, but Wang kept pressing forward. He continued attacking the body and added knees late in the fight, helping his work catch the judges’ attention.

A former challenger for ONE’s strawweight kickboxing title, Wang returned with a 30-7 record. The win moved him to 31-7, and ONE described him as a possible challenger to current champion Jonathan Di Bella in its fight recap.