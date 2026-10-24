Rizvan Kuniev already knows who he wants to fight after UFC 333, and it is none other than former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira.

UFC 333 will mark Rizvan Kuniev's highest-profile card to date. He takes on longtime UFC heavyweight mainstay Alexander Volkov, and is certain he will win. So certain, in fact, that he has already selected his next opponent: Alex Pereira.

Rizvan Kuniev eyes Alex Pereira as ideal opponent

There's no shortage of confidence for Rizvan Kuniev, who is already looking past the highly experienced Alexander Volkov, who he faces later this evening at UFC 333. He wants to face Alex Pereira, one of the biggest stars in the sport, next. While he also highlighted Sergei Pavlovich, he also expressed an unwillingness to fight him, which he had also expressed about the Volkov matchup, because all three men are Russian countrymen and he would rather face opponents from elsewhere.

Though the most important aspect of the Pereira fight to him is how much of a star 'Poatan' is. So, naturally, a win over Pereira would go a long way in elevating Kuniev's own star power (8:20):