Fan-favorite flyweight contender Brandon "Raw Dawg" Royval is calling for a number-one contender bout to lock in his path back to UFC championship gold.

"I don't want tune-up fights. Give me the toughest guy in the world and put the number-one contender spot on the line."

As he comes off an incredible third-round submission victory over Lone'er Kavanaugh, the Factory X standout is vocal about what he expects next. Royval desires a definitive flyweight title eliminator for a proper shot at the 125-pound crown.

Brandon "Raw Dawg" Rovyal was never known for playing it safe in the Octagon, and he surely isn't about to start now.

A Proven Finish-Master’s Track Record

Sporting a jaw-dropping track record, Rovyal has made his name synonymous with "pure mayhem." With an 18-9 professional record and a 79 percent finish rate, Royval, a former LFA Flyweight Champion, has proved himself against top contenders with time, effort, and dedication.

He secured a staggering 14 career stoppage wins, including 10 by submission. His wild, scramble-heavy style has made him a living nightmare for the top five contenders.

He is also known for his signature wins over former champion Brandon Moreno, elite finisher Kai Kara-France, and top contender Tatsuro Taira.

The Path Back to Gold

Rovyal is bloodthirsty, and the only thing that will quench his thirst is a title eliminator. As someone who has already challenged for the flyweight title, he understands better than anyone that intense, high-stakes, brutal action is the fastest way back to gold.

Instead of simply waiting on the sidelines or nodding agreement to fights against opponents outside the division's elite, Royval demands a high-stakes showdown against a fellow top-three contender.

Pure Adrenaline Guaranteed

As of now, no one is sure whether Royval will be matched up in a rematch or facing off against a fresh face in the division. However, one thing is guaranteed- Brandon Rovyal is ready to bring on the fireworks.

Boasting seven UFC performance bonuses, the flyweight dynamo is ready to fight for his spot back in the title fight mix. Now, the ball is in the UFC matchmaker's court. Who will they name as his opponent for an epic 125-pound clash?