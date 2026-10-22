Bolaji Oki is facing a challenging test at UFC 333:

In the wake of an immaculate 7-1 stint on the European regional scene, including capturing the Atomic Fighting Championship’s 155-lb strap and defending it once, Oki earned a chance at entering the UFC when he was invited to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023. Facing off with Dylan Salvador, who was an accomplished veteran kickboxer, who had also fought under such established banners like K-1 and Glory, the Belgian demolished his opponent inside a round to score his contract with the company.

Gearing up for what will be his second match of the year at UFC 333 , Oki finds himself with his back very much against the wall. Suffering two straight knockout defeats, the 30-year old is staring down the possibility of being served his walking papers by the promotion. While he may be in dire straits at the moment, there was a point in time where he appeared to be a future name in the lightweight division.

Although he had generated a bit of hype around his signing, Oki has largely struggled to put together any kind of meaningful performances, going 2-3 in his five bouts in the UFC. To his credit, “The Zulu Warrior”’s losses in the Octagon have come against top-level opposition in Chris Duncan, Mason Jones, and Manoel Sousa.

Bolaji Oki Draws a Stern Brazilian Finisher at UFC 333

Determined to show that he still has what it takes to remain a part of the biggest mixed martial arts organization on the planet, Oki is looking to end his 2026 campaign in the winner’s circle by moving down to featherweight for the first time in his career. However, the European will have his work cut out for him, as he is set to contend with South American standout Daniel Santos, who is also seeking to get his hand raised for the first time this year as well.

Making his UFC debut a year before Oki, Santos first made a splash in the promotion after starching the grizzled John Castañeda with a devastating knee. Initially fighting as a bantamweight, “Willycat” opted to jump to 145-lb in 2025. The results speak for themselves, as the Brazilian has compiled a solid 2-1 record in his last three contests, with his only setback coming against the magnificent Doo Ho Choi.

In his new weight class, no one can predict how Oki will perform at UFC 333. Touting a major six-inch reach advantage, the Belgian will be the physically bigger man in his confrontation with Santos. But the Chute Boxe Diego Lima product has proven to be a potent finisher, with four of his last six triumphs ending inside the distance. However he gets it done in Abu Dhabi on October 24th, getting his hands raised this weekend is entirely necessary for Oki to keep his place on the UFC roster.