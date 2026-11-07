NEW WATCH: Carlos Prates Giggles Like a Kid While Celebrating Diwali Amid India Trip

Carlos Prates is celebrating native Indian festivals and enjoying his trip to the fullest. IMAGO / AAP

Carlos Prates is having the time of his life on his India trip, celebrating native festivals with the joy of a kid.

From This Article 1 . Carlos Prates Busts a Gut After Lighting Self-Branded Firecrackers to Celebrate Diwali

The name Carlos Prates may be synonymous with startling knockouts inside the octagon, but the Brazilian appears to have left that version of himself at home for his trip to India. After landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on November 6, videos on social media showed Prates engaging in a specific ritual of the Indian festival, Diwali, which left him cracking up. Carlos Prates Busts a Gut After Lighting Self-Branded Firecrackers to Celebrate Diwali Setting off firecrackers is one of the most enjoyable rituals of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, and Prates' mood while engaging in the activity proved it once more. While Diwali is scheduled to be celebrated on November 8 this year, the UFC welterweight didn't mind going for a little early celebration. Initially, Prates was taken aback to learn that a local firecracker manufacturer had prepared several kinds of crackers with his branding. 'The Nightmare' shared a video of a box full of them as his Instagram story. However, Prates didn't stop there, as he also went outside his accommodation facility with his entourage to try them out.

The next installment of the Brazilian's Instagram story showed him setting off a self-branded rocket, followed by a "chit-put" and bursting a small sound cracker, locally known as a "sutli (thread) bomb." While Prates thoroughly enjoyed the runaway phase after lighting the crackers, the "sutli bomb" explosion triggered the most vigorous laugh he had during the entire process. Considering that Prates' India trip was organized to boost his and the UFC's popularity among the Indian masses, 'The Brazilian' is fulfilling the purpose in the best way possible: by joining common Indians in celebrating their festivals. And it's apparent that he isn't regretting it in any way. Besides enjoying setting off firecrackers, Prates also visited the historical Gateway of India in Mumbai on the morning of November 7, and also sported a kurta to groove to some "Bhangra" music later in his room. All this fun and frolic is expected to help Prates unwind better and become the best version of himself once he enters training camp for his upcoming interim welterweight title encounter against Michael Morales at UFC 336. It will also be interesting to see if he manages to capture the undisputed welterweight title with a victory over Islam Makhachev, now that he has a large number of Indian fans supporting him.