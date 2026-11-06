Islam Makhachev was recently asked whether he would be interested in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov down the line and if he would wait until the undefeated fighter returns.

But now, there is some positive news. Following recovery and rehab, "Nomad" is expected to enter the cage next year, as per his physician , who has also said previously that Rakhmonov should be cleared to fight in early 2027.

However, the Kazakh phenom suffered a partial ACL tear and meniscus injury that kept him sidelined for the whole of 2025. Following recovery, this year, the 32-year-old was targeting a return. However, he once more injured the same knee in training and had to go under the knife again. He was also removed from the UFC welterweight rankings since his team could not give a clear return timeline.

Shavkat Rakhmonov has not fought in nearly two years. His last bout was in 2024, a title eliminator against former training partner Ian Machado Garry , which "Nomad" won by a unanimous decision. After that, he was soon going to challenge then welterweight kingpin champion Belal Muhammad.

Will Islam Makhachev Wait For Shavkat Rakhmonov?

Recently, when reigning UFC welterweight titleholder Islam Makhachev was asked if he would want to wait for Shavkat Rakhmonov's return and would be interested in locking horns with the latter, the Russian phenom said to Red Corner MMA:

“It’s not about me waiting for him to come back. I’d say it wouldn’t be right. I don’t know when he actually does. He’s been out of the UFC rankings, and he’s not a title contender now. We have two contenders who are set to define who’s the real one. I hope Shavkat will soon heal all of his injuries and get back in the rankings and become a title contender."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Makhachev has told fans that his next fight will be one of his last, as he does not plan to compete for long. The 35-year-old will enter the octagon after Ramadan 2027 to take on the interim champ, who will be crowned next year at UFC 336.

Islam Makhachev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Can Still Happen

Some reports suggest Rakhmonov could return to action early next year. If "Nomad" wins his next fight and makes a statement, a potential matchup against Makhachev could also materialize soon.

The Dagestani wrestling maestro hasn't said that his next fight will be the final one of his career, but rather one of his last. So fans can still hope to see Makhachev vs. Rakhmonov.

It would be a fascinating stylistic matchup, as both fighters are known for relentless pressure, dominant wrestling, and suffocating grappling styles.

The 170-pound division is stacked right now, but there are only a few who are capable of dethroning Makhachev. That being said. Rakhmonov's record is enough to prove that on any given night, he's not easy game for the pound-for-pound king.