Shavkat Rakhmonov has reignited speculation over his return to the Octagon with a positive training update.

Shavkat Rakhmonov has once again entered online discourse after hinting at a clash with Michael Morales. While his knee injury raised alarms, the Kazakh may be in a better spot now, as per the latest update.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Resumes Wrestling Training

After a knee injury at UFC 310 against Ian Machado Garry, Rakhmonov spent nearly two years on the sidelines. Although rehab issues further complicated matters, 'Nomad' looks determined to return to the welterweight ranks. The Kazakh phenom is already putting in the work.

In a recent video shared by MMA Uncensored, Rakhmonov could be seen getting in a few wrestling rounds, albeit at a controlled pace. The Nomad also used extra support for his left knee, hinting at an injury that still needed time to recover. Nonetheless, the wrestling beast succeeded in getting a few takedowns.