Shavkat Rakhmonov could face Jack Della Maddalena in a reported UFC Dallas main event as major changes reshape the welterweight division.

According to a report published by AgentMMA on Sunday, the UFC is working toward booking Rakhmonov against Della Maddalena for the Dallas headliner. However, neither the matchup nor the event’s main-event status has been officially confirmed.

This fight would hold significant weight for Rakhmonov, who hasn’t stepped into the cage since December 2024, while Della Maddalena is eager to reclaim his spot among the top contenders in the division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov might be gearing up for a big comeback in the Octagon, potentially facing off against former UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena. Rumor has it that this exciting matchup is being lined up for the main event in UFC Dallas, adding another twist to a division that's seen quite a shake-up lately, especially after Islam Makhachev's planned title defense against Carlos Prates fell through.

Rakhmonov is still riding high with an impressive record of 19-0, solidifying his status as one of the most formidable contenders in the division after taking down both Geoff Neal and Stephen Thompson. His latest fight was at UFC 310, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Ian Machado Garry in a thrilling five-round battle.

Initially, the Kazakh fighter was set to challenge for the welterweight title, but a few injuries threw a wrench in his plans and kept him on the sidelines for a while.

Welterweight Division Faces Major Shake-Up

The news about the upcoming matchup arrives just as the UFC's welterweight plans are shifting. Makhachev's anticipated fight with Prates didn't pan out after the champion announced he wouldn't be back in January. As a result, the UFC has lined up Prates to face the undefeated contender Michael Morales for the interim title at UFC 336, set for Jan. 30 in Toronto.

Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry is reportedly lined up to face Yaroslav Amosov at UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas. That matchup has also been reported but is not officially confirmed.

If finalized, the matchup between Rakhmonov and Della Maddalena would definitely spice up the title race in the division. Rakhmonov’s unbeaten record and grappling prowess would be tested against Della Maddalena’s technical boxing and championship experience.

For now, the potential Dallas main event remains unconfirmed. With the interim title fight already on the books, the welterweight division is gearing up for some significant matchups that could pave the way for the next contender to challenge Makhachev’s title.