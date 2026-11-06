Is UFC still in the dark regarding Islam Makhachev's decision to pull out from his January bout? Carlos Prates' manager has a unique perspective.

However, Makhachev seems to have taken a complete U-turn on that resolve, seeking the "true worthy contender" from the Michael Morales vs. Carlos Prates interim title fight. Lucas Lutkus isn't buying into that story.

After his first successful title defense in the welterweight division against Ian Machado Garry, Islam Makhachev was hot on his heels for his next challenge. In fact, the Dagestani had even promised to return to the Octagon before Ramadan began on Feb. 7.

Following weeks of simmering rivalry and Carlos Prates' bold callouts to the welterweight king, the two finally settled on a date—only for Islam Makhachev to sweep that rug. The Brazilian's coach believes there's more to the story than is visible.

“This talk from Islam about there being so many contenders doesn’t hold up,” Prates's manager quipped, recalling a brief encounter in Philadelphia where the fighters mutually agreed to a clash. “He might be saying that now, but he’s changing his tune from what he said right after the fight in Philadelphia. He always said Carlos deserved it and that Morales wasn’t fighting."

Even the UFC double champion's coach, Javier Mendez, acknowledged 'The Nightmare's threat and lethal punching power. With over 19 total knockouts and 7 in the UFC, all of Prates' wins with the promotion have come within the distance. So what flipped?

Lutkus believes even the UFC doesn't have all the answers. And that's potentially driving promotional head honcho Dana White's disappointment in the Dagestani, despite a legendary run that should buy him negotiating power.

Why The UFC Is "Upset" With Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has recently been under intense scrutiny for his inactive title reign. And while the UFC knows the welterweight kingpin has accomplished enough to control the terms of his fight, Lutkus believes his lack of a satisfactory explanation is what's bothering the promotion.

"Something made him change his mind. I’m not naive enough to think Islam Makhachev is afraid to fight Carlos Prates, but something made him change his mind. And as far as I know, he hasn’t explained it to the UFC. "The UFC doesn’t know either, and that’s why they were a little upset with Islam. ‘He kept telling us he was going to do this the whole time, and now, with three months to go, he’s backing out of what we agreed on.’”

However, while Carlos Prates may not be fighting for the belt in January, that doesn't control the Brazilian's end of the bargain. While the Nightmare's manager didn't disclose the actual figure, Prates is the highest-paid fighter that Lutkus has ever negotiated with the UFC.

The 33-year-old may even be the second-highest-paid fighter from Brazil, trailing right behind Alex 'Poatan' Pereira. With a lucrative financial contract and over 100 Muay Thai bouts outside of pro MMA, Carlos Prates has all the reasons to retire from the UFC on a high note. And for the Brazilian, that day might come in just a couple more years, by 35 or 36. Can he walk away with the belt?