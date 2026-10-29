Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev names multiple UFC stars in callout after latest MMA win

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev is riding high on his latest victory and has named a few top stars as his next targets in the UFC.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev's most recent professional MMA matchup witnessed him defeat UFC promotional veteran Nikita Krylov by way of first-round TKO. "The Hunter" seemed to almost finish that fight with a D'Arce Choke against Krylov. Nevertheless, he ultimately chose to unleash a vicious knee and secure the technical knockout win.

The Chechnya-born Turkish fighter has now issued callouts to multiple top UFC fighters, which comes in the aftermath of his latest victory inside the Octagon.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev appears to be on a mission to ascend the UFC light heavyweight food chain spectacularly and speedily.

The aforementioned performance came at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi on October 24. During his post-fight Octagon interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Yakhyaev suggested that he aims to fight a top-five-ranked light heavyweight next.

A few days removed from the event, Yakhyaev has now taken to X and reaffirmed that he'd like to fight some of the most elite combatants in the UFC's 205-pound division.

The 25-year-old named former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Khalil Rountree Jr. and Dominick Reyes, ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, and Alex Pereira as potential opponents he'd like to face.

It's noteworthy that former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion and current UFC heavyweight, Alex Pereira, recently signaled that he could return to light heavyweight if he loses his upcoming heavyweight fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 on December 12.

Well, Yakhyaev's X post comprised a pair of emojis, seemingly urging the UFC to call him with a bout contract. It read, "Hey @ufc @khalilrountree @jiri_bjp @DominicReyes @AlexPereiraUFC."

Hey @ufc 📞📄 @khalilrountree @jiri_bjp @DominicReyes @AlexPereiraUFC https://t.co/g2vJ05tt6A — Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (@YakhyaevMMA) October 28, 2026

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev's UFC run, his possible opponents' latest standing

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev boasts an undefeated professional MMA record of 11-0, with five victories by way of KO/TKO and submission each.

Yakhyaev has one win via unanimous decision, meaning only one opponent has been able to go the distance with him thus far, which was early in his mixed martial arts career nonetheless.

As of this time, Yakhyaev holds the No. 13 position in the UFC light heavyweight division, per the Meta UFC rankings. Speaking of the fighters he's called out, Khalil Rountree Jr. is at No. 6, Dominick Reyes at No. 4, Jiri Prochazka at No. 3, and Alex Pereira at No. 1.

Yakhyaev's next opponent hasn't been officially announced yet, but many believe that his four consecutive wins since his UFC main roster debut are likely to earn him a notable opponent in his next Octagon appearance.